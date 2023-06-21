Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator

Joe Biden claims Xi Jinping was embarrassed when the Chinese spy balloon was shot down - Susan Walsh/AP

Joe Biden has compared Xi Jinping to a dictator, a day after top Chinese and US diplomats met in Beijing to stabilise relations.

Mr Biden went on to claim Mr Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year. His remark came after Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said the spy balloon saga should be closed following a visit to Beijing.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Mr Biden said at a fundraiser in California.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Mr Biden added.

The US president went on to say China “has real economic difficulties”.

Joe Biden's remarks come a day after Antony Blinken (left) met Xi Jinping (right) in Beijing to stabilise relations - Leah Millis/Pool REUTERS

Beijing has responded saying the remarks are “ridiculous” and voicing firm opposition.

Mr Blinken and Mr Xi agreed in their meeting to stabilise the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it did not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Mr Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may go to China soon.

Mr Biden said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Mr Blinken’s trip.

