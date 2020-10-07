Joe Biden can't pass up opportunity to fundraise off the fly that landed on Pence's head

A fly that took a liking to Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's new muse, inspiring his campaign to not only do some fundraising but also get out the word about voting.

Mere moments after the fly that spent two minutes nestled gently in Pence's head flew off, Biden tweeted a photo of him holding a flyswatter, along with the caption "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly" and a link to donate. Biden went on to tweet out a link to flywillvote.com, which redirected to iwillvote.com, a website that helps people register to vote.

So far, the Trump campaign has not capitalized on the moment, even though it could make the case that MAGA hats offer the ultimate in head protection.







