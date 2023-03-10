Joe Biden compares 'wacko liberal guy' Ronald Reagan's tax rate to his budget proposal

Reuters

German heating system suppliers said they can roll out electric heat pumps to households on a large scale to replace oil and gas boilers and protect the climate, but lawmakers must be flexible on options to cut the sector's carbon footprint. "The industry is committed to supporting government goals to install 500,000 new pumps each year from 2024," Markus Staudt, managing director of the federation of German Heating Industry (BDH), said on Thursday. "But we must give some 11 million old and inefficient heating systems and those installed in recent years a chance to continue running partly on green gases," he said at a press conference ahead of the trade fair ISH that runs next week.