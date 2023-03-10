Joe Biden compares 'wacko liberal guy' Ronald Reagan's tax rate to his budget proposal
In defending his budget proposal, President Joe Biden reminded Republicans of Ronald Reagan's 28% tax rate and called him "that wacko liberal guy."
While most of the world is experiencing price increases it hasn’t seen since the 1980s, China is having the opposite problem.
President Joe Biden’s budget plan due to be released on Thursday reportedly proposes to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years — more than the $2 trillion the president promised in his State of the Union address last month. Biden is scheduled to talk about his budget at an event in Philadelphia tomorrow, but the White House told reporters Wednesday that the plan would propose to cut deficits by more than previously expected — and by much more than previous Biden budget request
For much of this year, many experts, banks, and economists have discussed the possibility of a mild recession prompting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, which would trigger a risk-on rally for stocks. Many people are now worried that inflation might be stickier than initially thought, and the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to levels higher than expected. Tomorrow, more economic data will come out that will continue to shape this narrative.
Siegel says workers’ wage growth has been “way behind” historical norms and inflation is already fading, which means the Fed’s rate hikes are a mistake.
President Joe Biden recently unveiled a proposed new budget calling for $6.8 trillion in government spending. One of those provisions would restore a type of stimulus relief that was first offered in the American Rescue Plan Act. Here's the type of stimulus relief the president has urged Congress to restart with his budget proposal.
The yield curve inversion is saying a recession isn't happening until August 2025, according to Credit Suisse's chief equities strategist.
Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said President Biden's budget for the 2024 fiscal year reveals 'socialists are in charge' of the White House.
California’s dreams of having a bullet train system that links the state’s Northern and Southern regions looks less and less realistic every year. Now 15 years after voters originally approved the initial bond for the train, a new report from Palm Springs outlet The Desert Sun shows a single segment of the bullet train is massively over budget. Like $10 billion over budget.
The mystery over the latest missing business leader comes as Xi Jinping tightens his grip on China.
The US economy added 311,000 non-farm jobs between January and February, beating economists’ expectations for an addition of 225,000 jobs in the month, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
German heating system suppliers said they can roll out electric heat pumps to households on a large scale to replace oil and gas boilers and protect the climate, but lawmakers must be flexible on options to cut the sector's carbon footprint. "The industry is committed to supporting government goals to install 500,000 new pumps each year from 2024," Markus Staudt, managing director of the federation of German Heating Industry (BDH), said on Thursday. "But we must give some 11 million old and inefficient heating systems and those installed in recent years a chance to continue running partly on green gases," he said at a press conference ahead of the trade fair ISH that runs next week.
"The Bear Traps Report" founder Larry McDonald predicts stocks will crash within months as consumers run short of money and investors embrace bonds.
A Montana construction firm said hiring locals "would be our first choice, but we had to adjust when we could not staff that way," according to the Fed's survey of the US economy.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasury two-year yields can go higher even after hitting levels last seen in 2007, according to DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMore Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneThe bond market
Vos said he would like to see another proposal put forward and suggested he would back a longer time commitment from the Brewers to stay in Wisconsin.
Several conservative lawmakers say House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised a House vote on a balanced federal budget. That’s a harder task than it sounds, given the size of the federal deficit. More recently, McCarthy has said he doesn’t want to cut spending on defense, Medicare or Social Security — or raise taxes. Those constraints mean cuts to the rest of the budget would have to be brutal. “It’s incredibly difficult to balance the budget within 10 years,” said Marc Goldwein, a senior policy
The budget is unlikely to pass through Congress, but represents an opening salvo in a long, deeply politicized battle.
The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in early March jumped 21,000 to a 10-week high of 211,000, perhaps reflecting a recent spate of major layoffs.
You probably haven’t heard of Coke County, Texas. Out of thousands of counties in America, it’s one of the smallest, with just 3,300 residents. But it enjoyed the biggest economic boom of any county from 2019 to 2021, according to an analysis from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In those two years, Coke County’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 83%, from $128 million to $235 million. The growth is being credited to a surge in wind farm construction and other renewable energy initiatives. Ne
As the American auto icon offers thousands of workers a path to the door, let's see the 'shocking' error of the car and truck maker.