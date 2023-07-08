Joe Biden is conspiring in the EU’s sinister attempt to take over Nato

U.S. President Joe Biden

As the situation begins to fracture in Moscow, we stand at a cross-roads in the pan-European war that Vladimir Putin started. It is a hot and bloody war for the Ukrainians and “grey” for its allies, as we experience cyber and information warfare attacks in which Russia is very skilled. This should be a moment for maximum cohesion in Nato which – with Finland’s arrival and Sweden’s soon to follow – is objectively at its strongest ever. Yet the alliance approaches this week’s Vilnius summit in a state of disarray which can only benefit the Kremlin.

The most visible symptom is President Biden’s reported preference for Ursula von der Leyen as Jens Stoltenberg’s eventual successor as Nato secretary-general. But her track record is as the worst minister of defence in recent German history. She is also the president of the EU Commission. In backing her, the American president rows in behind Emmanuel Macron’s ominous and Anglophobic view that the next Nato leader should come from the EU.

Yet the obvious candidate by a mile is Ben Wallace, a soldier’s soldier who was instrumental in saving Ukraine in February 2022. By rights, he should follow in George Robertson’s footsteps from the Ministry of Defence to Nato HQ. He has ruled himself out, however, for now at least.

At such a critical moment, such musical chairs are worse than a crime. They are a mistake. And they point to a deeper and hitherto misunderstood threat to British national security; for we are under attack on two fronts.

Since 2016, and aware of their fading influence, Paris and Brussels have been aggressively seeking to revalidate the legitimacy of the French vision of federal union on firmer ground. That chosen ground is the most fundamental: defence and security. The instrument is a project known as “Permanent Structured Cooperation”, or Pesco, with an emphasis on the “P”. It is an instrument to deepen defence cooperation between member states, under French and EU leadership.

The context for Pesco is the shifting centre of power in the EU, from Paris to Warsaw, bypassing Berlin. For the first time in a lifetime, this dynamic is not under US control and current trends would seem to be actively contrary to the wishes of President Biden. His recent actions over Nato leadership appear to confirm this.

But Pesco is not a benign project. In fact, it is evolving into plans for an EU Defence Union that, in practice, would threaten a reverse take-over of Nato by Brussels. That is the meaning of Macron’s opposition to Wallace. Nothing could be more dangerous to UK national security and to continental European security at a time of grey and hot war.

Britain has not joined Pesco, but our ministers are being incorrectly briefed. They are told that it is safe for the UK to participate on a case-by-case basis, dining à la carte by signing up only to its Military Mobility project. This is not so. Like the devil, EU initiatives always dance through the details. The sotto voce battle cry of Brussels is: he who controls the details, wins.

I have therefore documented the history and the detailed mechanics of Pesco, first, before the European Scrutiny Select Committee in May 2023 and, shortly, in a full report being published by Briefings for Britain. This shows – on the facts – how enticement of the UK into subordination via the Military Mobility project involves binding commitments that would keep the UK in “high dynamic alignment” with EU rules. The EU tactic is one of “bait and hook”. In this, it resembles other arms of its interconnected strategy, also seen in the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Horizon science programme.

There is an alternative. Because it retains abundant hard power and has avoided destroying its economy through green extremism, relying on fossil fuels while preparing for nuclear energy, Poland is emerging as the continent’s most economically prosperous and secure state. This underpins its emerging status as Europe’s leading military land power, along with battle-hardened Ukraine: the two major armies between the UK and Putin’s Russia.

The Baltic states naturally gravitate towards this continental centre and so does Scandinavia, whose newly active alignment in Nato is the major geopolitical fact of recent times in Europe, making the Baltic a Nato sea. For cultural and military reasons this new alignment looks to the UK for support, not least because of our leading role in Five Eyes.

Is the UK really about to throw this opportunity away, in favour of the dismal alternative vision offered by Macron, Von Der Leyen and Pesco? Or has 40 years of living as a member state within the EU so atrophied the mental sinews of the British political class that, now that the door to the cage has been opened, the canary dares not fly out to greet the sun of restored sovereignty?

It is imperative that ministers understand this; that they raise their eyes eastwards in order to preserve Nato correctly, by engaging pro-actively with the emerging Poland-centred alliance. They must cease to imagine that they can safely dine à la carte in Hôtel Pesco, when re-subordination of our sovereignty is the obligatory plat du jour.

Gwythian Prins is emeritus research professor at the LSE, a former Nato adviser, and author of ‘Protecting UK National Security from PESCO’, published by Briefings for Britain this week

