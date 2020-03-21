How Joe Biden Will Counteract Trump's Virus Media Circus

After days of relative quiet, former Vice President Joe Biden announced that he plans to hold daily press briefings, starting as early as Monday from a remote location, as part of a broader digital and communications push as he closes in on the Democratic nomination.

“We’ve hired a professional team to do that now,” Biden said in a teleconference with the press on Friday afternoon, in reference to a question about establishing a foil for Trump’s daily press briefings. “We’re in the process of setting up the mechanisms by which to do that.”

The announcement answers growing questions about whether Biden’s campaign would set up some type of shadow effort to counter President Donald Trump in the age of COVID-19. Those questions, and more specifically, whether they had a plan at all to match Trump’s increasingly erratic press conferences where he routinely contradicts experts, misstates facts, and paints a far rosier picture of a crisis that has upended American life, had gone largely unanswered until Friday.

“The bottom line is everything from providing access to where I physically live and being able to broadcast from there, as well as our headquarters, is underway," Biden said.

The stakes are now higher than ever for the former VP seeking to make both a values-based and tactical contrast to Trump. But as the country grapples with containing the spread of coronavirus, Biden is confronting challenges of a leading campaign trying to soldier on in the face of a national crisis.

In recent weeks, he has come under scrutiny from some members of his own party who feel aspects of his shop are not equipped to counter Trump’s in November. And early fundraising struggles to recent technological difficulties have only compounded some of those fears.

There’s no perfect parallel for Team Biden to consult. But 2008 and 2012—when the country reeled from economic and natural disasters, respectively—offer broad contours of the immense difficulties that campaigning amid American turmoil present.

Four years into the Obama administration, Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee, struggled to break through effectively in the face of a natural disaster. Just one week out from the general election, Hurricane Sandy hit along the Eastern Seaboard, causing mass destruction in two dozen states and some $70.2 billion in damages.“Superstorm Sandy” was categorized just behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017 in terms of costly effect.

In the midst of the disaster, Romney and Obama stopped campaigning, with the former never fully recovering politically.

“It was like having two teams in a close basketball game and one of those teams being told, with two minutes left to play, to take a seat, while the other team gets to play and run up the score,” Eric Fehrnstrom, a senior adviser on Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, told The Daily Beast in a lengthy interview.

“We had to cancel events. Our fundraising came to a halt. We had to hit the mute button on our criticisms of President Obama,” he said.

Fehrnstrom recalled having “very intense internal deliberations over whether to put the campaign on hiatus.” (In the briefing call with reporters, Biden said he’s on the phone currently anywhere from four to eight hours a day with advisers assessing the current course of action).

Romney campaign officials also pointed to the unprecedented nature of the crisis’ timing on the outcome. At the final stretch, when strong public relations is particularly important, the storm halted their efforts.

“For me, it was maddening. It was like we took 100 hours and threw them out the window,” Stuart Stevens, Romney's chief campaign strategist, told The Daily Beast. “What Hurricane Sandy did was take away any ability that we had to control the message. We saw the race frozen. It was pretty devastating.”

Stevens said within the campaign, there was one bright spot: Romney’s experience as a governor was uniquely beneficial at assessing the importance of local resources. If he had gone into New Jersey, where the bulk of the storm’s damage hit, not only would it have looked “gimmicky,” Stevens said, but local resources that were critical for on-the-ground recovery would have had to be redirected to his campaign for protection instead.