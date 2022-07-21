Joe Biden Has COVID And The Tweets About Kamala Harris Taking Over Are Here
- Kamala Harris49th and current vice president of the United States
- Joe Biden46th president of the United States since 2021
On Thursday, President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID. Biden “will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.
On Twitter, people have already begun making jokes about Vice President Kamala Harris taking over as president, given her famed internet reputation of girlbossing and waiting in the wings while "getting silk presses."
Here's a round-up of the best.
1.
I want Kamala to be sworn in mid silk press
2.
if kamala doesn't immediately order the arrests of her enemies in the mayor pete faction then she doesn't have what it takes https://t.co/7lU77iYTzK
3.
Kamala Harris waking up the news this morning
4.
Kamala right now
5.
kamala harris pretending to be worried when she heard biden has covid like:
6.
Kamala watching Joe leave in the stretcher https://t.co/qolrOi53JE
7.
Kamala putting her sneakers on https://t.co/lzQ5JOQAWO
8.
i saw a comment say this is kamala every time joe coughs
9.
kamala visiting him in the hospital: https://t.co/aTGQ3uBdDo
10.
Kamala Harris finding out she might become the President pretty soon 🥴
11.
kamala in her room giggling and kicking her feet https://t.co/0EBlo5E5vy
12.
PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: And we mourn President Biden. We show our mourning through engaging in the activities, things that Americans do when we show our grief. We do those things to mourn and also to celebrate his life. All of that, and, yes, and that's what we have to consider.
13.
Kamala Harris pulling up to the White House after getting the news #BidenHasCovid
14.
