Joe Biden Has COVID And The Tweets About Kamala Harris Taking Over Are Here

Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Instagram from his office on Thursday to reassure Ukrainians that he is well after what he said was a fake news report about his health by Russian hackers. Zelenskiy, 44, made his remarks on the same day as the Kremlin dismissed what it said were false reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin was unwell. His Instagram post appeared after a Ukrainian media company said hackers had broadcast a false report about Zelenskiy's health on one of its radio stations following a cyberattack.