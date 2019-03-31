Joe Biden defends his behaviour with women, saying he believes he 'never' acted inappropriately

Joe Biden has spoken out against accusations of improper behaviour with women - AFP

Joe Biden has said he has "not once - never" knowingly acted inappropriately toward women as he sought to mitigate the fallout from an allegation made last week by a female politician who felt "uneasy" when he kissed her during a rally.

The former vice president and leading contender to become the Democratic presidential candidate issued a statement in which he said during his many years in public life he had offered countless "handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort" which he never felt were improper.

On Friday, Lucy Flores revealed how in 2014, when she was 35 years old and running to become Nevada lieutenant governor, she encountered Mr Biden who attended a rally to support her bid.

She claims he approached her from behind, placed his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair, and gave her an uncomfortable kiss on the back of the head.

"I felt him get closer to me from behind," she wrote in an essay published by New York Magazine's The Cut blog: "He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head... He made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused."

Mr Biden was also criticised for touching Stephanie Carter while her husband Ashton was sworn in as Defense Secretary in 2015 Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images More

Mr Biden, 76, who is expected to formally announce his White House bid in the coming weeks, did not deny Miss Flores's story.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," he responded.

"And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear.

"But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention.

"And I will. I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women."