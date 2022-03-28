Joe Biden denies calling for regime change in Russia after Kremlin fury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shweta Sharma
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

US president Joe Biden’s speech in Poland about the Russian leadership has provoked a flurry of condemnation both at home and abroad, prompting the White House to issue what it described as a clarification.

Speaking in Poland on Saturday during a trip to Europe that involved crisis meetings focussed on the Ukraine conflict, Mr Biden had called Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and said: “For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power.”

Mr Biden was speaking just a few miles away from the borders of Ukraine, which Mr Putin’s forces have attacked for the past month. It came as the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, 400km away, was pounded by Russian missiles, potentially signalling a new front in Moscow’s invasion.

But asked on Sunday if he was calling for a leadership change in Russia, Mr Biden responded in the negative.

As he was leaving Holy Trinity Church in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington DC, a reporter asked him: “Mr President, do you want Putin removed? Mr President, were you calling for regime change?”

He simply said “no” before getting into his car.

Mr Biden’s off-the-cuff remark in Poland forced the White House to row back the president’s remarks, insisting that he “was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change”.

A White House spokesperson later said Mr Biden had meant only that “Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region”.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)
This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who was in Jerusalem on Sunday, said: “I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.

“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter,” he added.

Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to Nato, told CNN that Mr Biden’s comments were “a principled human reaction to the stories that he had heard that day”. She underscored that the US “does not have a policy of regime change in Russia – full stop”.

But former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard hit out at the government, alleging that changing the regime was the Biden administration’s true intent, and warned of catastrophic consequences.

Mr Biden’s statement sparked fury from the Kremlin, which warned that such a “personal insult” could further undermine relations between the US and Russia.

“It’s not up to the president of the US and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“A state leader should control his temper,” Mr Peskov told the state news agency Tass. “Personal insults like this narrow the window of opportunity for our bilateral relations under the current [US] administration. It is necessary to be aware of this.”

France’s president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday also warned Mr Biden against escalating tensions either by words or actions.

“I wouldn’t use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin,” Mr Macron, a close US ally, told France 3. “We want to stop the war that Russia has launched in Ukraine without escalation – that’s the objective.”

The British government also distanced itself from the US president’s comment. Asked if the UK government agreed with Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, Nadhim Zahawi said: “I think that’s up to the Russian people.”

Pressed further about the US president’s comments on regime change, the education secretary said: “It’s an illegal invasion of Ukraine and that must end, and I think that’s what the president was talking about.”

The cabinet minister said the Russian people “are pretty fed up with what is happening in Ukraine, this illegal invasion, the destruction of their own livelihoods, their economy is collapsing around them”, adding: “I think the Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies.”

But he declined to criticise Mr Biden, unlike Tobias Ellwood, the senior Conservative MP who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, who said Mr Putin will now “spin this, dig in and fight harder”.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 panel report makes contempt case against former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino

    The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot released a report Sunday night recommending former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress proceedings for failing to cooperate with subpoenas. Why it matters: This is the fourth time the panel has made such a recommendation in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, a measure they turn to when hostile witnesses refuse to comply with their subpoenas, Axios' Andrew Solender notes.Stay on top of the late

  • China's Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up

    Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei said Monday its sales fell but profit rose 76% in 2021, despite U.S. sanctions. Huawei's chief financial officer was released by Canadian authorities last year, ending a standoff with Washington over the tech giant's dealings with Iran. The company is caught in the middle of tensions with Washington over technology and security.

  • Biden's budget to boost military, raise taxes on billionaires

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely a wish list as lawmakers on Capitol Hill make the final decisions on budget matters. The document offers fresh insight into Biden's thinking as he attempts to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine and prepares for a Nov. 8 midterm election that could see his Democratic Party lose its control of Congress.

  • Air Force official: 'Give Ukraine weapons'

    SHOWS: STORY: After more than a month, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but the conflict remains deadly and has killed thousands of people. Missile attacks have been a feature of Russia's invasion. The bombardment has hit military targets as well as residential areas, schools and hospitals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and the besieged port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" denies it is targeting civilians.

  • Sixty Tons of Red Cross Aid Arrives in Kharkiv

    Sixty tons of aid was delivered to the city of Kharkiv by the International Committee of the Red Cross, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Red Cross said it brought aid to the eastern city on March 26, which included food, water, and essential hygiene items. The aid was to be distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross to civilians including those taking shelter in the city’s metro.“Today we are in Kharkiv with the ICRC team where we distributed 60 tons of food and non-food items for the people who have suffered from the terrible consequences of the shelling on the city. This humanitarian assistance will be distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. This has been put in their warehouse for further allocation to the people in need who took, for instance, took shelter in the metro station of Kharkiv. We hope to continue this distribution assistance through them for the benefit of the civilians who are in need of assistance from all possible natures and the ICRC is there to support them,” Maxime Zabaloueff from the ICRC says in this video. Credit: ICRC via Storyful

  • Biden’s worldwide walkback

    Saturday's Warsaw address was billed as one of the signature speeches of President Biden's term — perhaps bigger than a State of the Union. Then after a Reaganesque call for "a brighter future rooted in democracy," as a literal last line before his farewell, Biden ad-libbed: What he's saying: "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWait, what?! The U.S. wants to take out Putin? Is calli

  • Invasion will only backfire and cause ‘de-Russification’ of Ukraine, warns Volodymyr Zelensky

    Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the invasion of Ukraine will only lead to the “de-Russification” of his country, in a defiant response to the Kremlin’s purported pretext for war.

  • Roman Abramovich 'asked me if he could help,’ says Volodymyr Zelensky

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he received signals of support from Roman Abramovich.

  • Elon Musk renews calls for Russia's president to be stopped: 'We cannot let Putin take over Ukraine'

    Elon Musk warned that a victory for Russia in Ukraine could embolden other countries to wage war, saying, "It is important to do something serious."

  • Missouri broadcaster playing Russian state-sponsored content in defense of 'free speech'

    A broadcaster in suburban Kansas City, Mo. is playing Russian state-sponsored radio content in the name of free speech.Peter Schartel began airing Radio Sputnik, which is funded by the Russian government, in January 2020 and has continued despite criticism amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, The Associated Press reports.Schartel's small, low budget station receives payment from the Russian government for airing Radio Sputnik, and some say Schartel...

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy Open To Ukraine Adopting Neutral Stance To Secure Russian Peace Deal

    However, Ukrainians would have to vote on the compromise, which would bar the country from joining NATO.

  • Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

    Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva says country ‘will not be silent’ about ‘horrors’

  • Evergrande electric vehicle arm to start taking car orders 'imminently'

    China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said it will start accepting orders for its inaugural electric car, the Hengchi 5 sport utility vehicle, "imminently" and open sales centres in 15 major cities across the country. Liu Yongzhuo, president of the electric vehicle (EV) arm of the world's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group, made the comment at an online meeting attended by nearly 200 global parts suppliers on Sunday, according to the firm's official Wechat account. Evergrande told investors in a call last week it was trying to rope in investors to help bolster the unit's finances - a goal it has been pursuing for months without much success.

  • Keir Starmer criticises Joe Biden for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’, amid Nato alarm

    Labour leader says apparent call for regime change in Moscow was ‘not helpful’ and a ‘big thing to say’

  • NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war

    NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s month-old “barbaric war” against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. In an interview with The Associated Press, the former Romanian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States added that NATO would be “forced to take appropriate measures” in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use. “NATO is a defensive alliance, but also it’s a nuclear alliance,” he said.

  • Five hurt in Russian strikes on Lviv in west Ukraine

    The attacks came about two hours apart

  • Experts say Biden's comment that Putin must go could give the Russian president the freedom to show no restraint

    "It discourages Putin from any compromise essentially — if you've got everything to lose, it frees him up," Richard Haass, a veteran diplomat, said.

  • Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': ‘It’s in Your Plan!’ (Video)

    GOP senator's "Rescue America" plan could end Social Security in five years

  • Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian soldiers says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg

    Two of the Russian soldiers who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the woman told CNN.

  • 'Thank you for your service,' he said, before hurling the word 'traitor' at me

    Alvin Rivera was having lunch with a friend when a man thanked him for his service. Then, the complete stranger lobbed the word 'traitor' at him.