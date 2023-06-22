Joe Biden: Describing Xi Jinping as a ‘dictator’ was ‘the facts’

Joe Biden has stood by his controversial description of Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, as a “dictator,” saying it was “the facts”.

The US president said he did not believe his remarks had undermined or complicated the US relationship with China.

“The idea of my choosing and avoiding saying what I think is the facts with regard to the relationship with China is just not something I am going to change very much. I don’t think it’s had any real consequence,” said Mr Biden.

He said he expected to be meeting with Mr Xi in the near future, adding that Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, had a “great trip” to China recently.

At a fundraising event in California earlier this week, Mr Biden suggested that Mr Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over the US earlier this year.

He said: “The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there. That’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened.”

Beijing called the remarks “extremely absurd and irresponsible”, and they appeared to threaten efforts to stabilise the relationship between the two countries.

A US official said: “It should come as no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences that we have. We are certainly not alone in that.

“The president believes that diplomacy, including that undertaken by Secretary Blinken, is the responsible way to manage tensions. Secretary Blinken had a good trip and made some progress. We have every expectation of building on that progress.”

Mr Xi presides over a one-party system that many human rights groups, Western leaders and academics call a dictatorship because it lacks an independent judiciary, free media or universal suffrage for national office.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.