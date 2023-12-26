Joe Biden directs airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups after three US troops wounded in attack

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden directed airstrikes in Iraq after three United States service members were wounded by a one-way attack drone early Monday morning at the Erbil Air Base.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and other affiliated groups took credit for the attack on Christmas Day. One of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries.

After Biden was briefed on the situation and injuries, he ordered the Department of Defense to arrange retaliation options.

The president ultimately directed strikes against three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and associated groups “focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities,” Watson said. The response was carried out at approximately 4:45 a.m. in Iraq, nearly 12 hours after U.S. personnel were injured.

Injuries or fatalities in the U.S. response were not immediately confirmed.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement that the strikes were “intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities” of the groups responsible.

Biden issued a warning to Iran last month that the U.S. would respond if his nation attacked American troops amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder also said at a briefing last month that American officials officials are seeing the “prospect for more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel across the region in the very near term coming from Iranian proxy forces, and ultimately from Iran.”

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden directs airstrikes in Iraq after three US troops wounded