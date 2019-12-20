Joe Biden was drowned out during much of the Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden was supposed to be a 2020 frontrunner. He didn't talk like it.

Biden, the largely undisputed poll leader in the Democratic primary field, spent just 15 minutes and 28 seconds speaking during Thursday's debate. That's nearly four minuted behind South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's 19 minutes, 12 seconds, and puts Biden ahead of only entrepreneurs Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer in terms of talking time, CNN reports.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is meanwhile on the lower end of the polling spectrum. But that didn't stop her from speaking the second most of the seven candidates onstage. She gt in 19 minutes, 54 seconds of words, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) topped the list with 20 minutes, 18 seconds. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) meanwhile came in third just behind them with 19 minutes, 23 seconds.

Find a chart comparing speaking times at CNN.

