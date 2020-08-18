Joe Biden embraces 'love of my life' Jill Biden after speech, probably doesn't say he's 'Joe Biden's husband'

Newly minted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared a sweet moment with his wife, Jill Biden, after she closed out Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention with her keynote speech about herself, her husband, and their life together. "Hi everyone, I'm Jill Biden's husband," the former vice president said after giving his wife a hug. Or maybe he said "I'm Joe Biden's husband"?







In tender moment, Joe Biden embraces Jill Biden following her keynote #DemConvention remarks. "I'm Jill Biden's husband...You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family." https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR pic.twitter.com/yEM18SMx2l — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

If you listen closely, Biden said "Jill," maybe with the same slight regional accent Jill Biden sometimes showcased in her speech. "You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family," he clearly added. "She never gives herself much credit, but the truth is she's the strongest person I know."

