Joe Biden to end US support for Saudi Arabia's military in long-running war in Yemen

Joe Biden - SAUL LOEB/AFP

Joe Biden will end US support for Saudi Arabia's military in the long-running war in Yemen, the White House announced on Thursday night.

Mr Biden will also freeze Donald Trump's planned removal of 12,000 US troops from Germany, about one third of the total.

Giving details of the new president's first foreign policy moves, Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, said "targeted sanctions" were under consideration following the Myanmar coup.

The president will also increase the annual cap on refugees allowed into the US by more than eight times, from 15,000 to 125,000, he said.

Mr Biden will hold Russia accountable for "malign" activities, including poisonings on foreign soil, and will act against the Kremlin "in a time and manner of our choosing".

Mr Sullivan, speaking at the White House, also said the president would issue a memorandum of understanding on LGBTQ rights globally.

It would show his "deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world".

He said Mr Biden's foreign policy would prioritise "revitalising alliances" and a commitment to multilateralism.

The move to end support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen fulfilled a campaign pledge Mr Biden made.

Mr Sullivan said the US planned to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen, and would "play a more active and engaged role" to end it through talks.

Mr Biden was set to announce Timothy Lenderking, a career foreign service official, as a special envoy to Yemen.

Saudi Arabia began its offensive in 2015 to counter a Yemeni Houthi faction that was launching missiles.

A Saudi-led air campaign since then has killed numerous civilians and survivors while fragments show bombs to be US-made.

Mr Sullivan said: "He [Mr Biden] is going to announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen. That's a promise he made in the campaign he will be following through on."

Story continues

He added: "He will announce a global force posture review, and during the pendency of that review will freeze any troop redeployments from Germany."

Mr Sullivan said sanctions were being considered for those funneling financial support to the military in Myanmar.

He said: "We are looking at specific targeted sanctions both on individuals and on entities controlled by the military that enrich the military."

The developments came ahead of Mr Biden visiting the State Department just two weeks into his presidency.

Mr Trump had waited more than a year to visit the department and tried to slash its budget.

Mr Sullivan said: "He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy.

"He will establish a position of strength for the US to deal with great power competition and international threats."

Mr Trump had drastically reduced the annual cap on refugees to 15,000 before he left office.

Mr Biden's order will raise it to 125,000, which is 15,000 more than the level set by Barack Obama before he left office.

Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, said: "The president is committed to looking for ways to ensure more refugees are welcomed into the United States."