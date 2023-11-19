Joe Biden falls behind Donald Trump with young voters, a key group ahead of 2024, poll says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup among young voters, an NBC News poll released Sunday found.

Among voters ages 18-34, Biden saw 42% support. That's compared to Trump, who led him with 46% support. The poll is an early warning for Biden’s campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential election that young voters could be peeling away from him.

Young voters were a key voting bloc essential to Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. An exit poll from NBC News in 2020 found Biden won voters aged 18-29 by more than 20 points.

Trump’s lead among this group, however, was within the subgroup’s margin of error in the poll, at plus or minus 6.2 percentage points.

In a hypothetical general election matchup from NBC News with voters of all ages, Biden trailed Trump by a small margin of 2 percentage points. Trump led with 46% support, while Biden fell behind at 44% support.

Biden also saw one of his lowest approval ratings ever since taking the presidency at 40%, according to the poll. Fifty-seven percent of voters said they disapprove of his presidency.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, 62% of the poll’s respondents, including 30% of Democrats, disapproved of Biden’s handling of foreign policy.

With regard to the Israel-Hamas war, 56% of voters said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the war. The poll found that Democratic voters are split over the war, with a slim majority of them at 51% saying they believe Israel’s military response to Hamas has gone too far, compared to 27% who said Israel’s response is justified.

The poll has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

U.S. President Joe Biden waits for a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on November 17, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden with young voters ahead of 2024: Poll