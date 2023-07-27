Far-right Italian PM Giorgia Meloni visits Washington for meeting with President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

July 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Thursday to reaffirm relations and seek increased cooperation on matters such as climate change, military cooperation, and support for Ukraine.

In a joint statement from the White House, administration officials said Biden and Meloni "reaffirmed the unshakable alliance, strategic partnership, and deep friendship between the United States and Italy."

In meeting Meloni in the afternoon and addressing the press, Biden immediately praised that bond, especially for how it supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggressors.

"The Italian troops are playing a critical role in Europe, in the Mediterranean, and beyond," Biden said. "Italy and the United States are also standing strong with Ukraine. ... And I thank the Italian people. I want to thank them for supporting you in supporting Ukraine. It makes a big difference."

Biden also said the two nations were expanding partnerships in new areas, including "space cooperation" and help for developing countries.

"And I look forward to our discussion today on Mediterranean - the work with Mediterranean nations to address the legitimate migration challenges you have coming from Africa," Biden said to Meloni.

At the press conference, Meloni thanked Biden for his hospitality and his remarks about Ukraine, saying, "Those who believe in peace should be the first supporters of the Ukrainian cause."

Meloni also said free trade was both a bond and an opportunity for the two nations to find "strategic interests."

"Italy and the United States have important common interests in enhancing ... a global trade that is not only free but also fair," Meloni said. "Competition from other nations that do not meet our standards in terms of worker protection, safety, environmental protection undermine our companies and workers.

"So, free trade without - without rules has shown its limits. We must find the right balance between openness and the protection of our economy - economies - and strategic interests," she said.

Noting that Italy and the United States have a "shared objective to promote peace and security" globally, the White House statement earlier in the day praised the nations' founding on "shared values and principles."

Thursday's meeting was a chance for the leaders to discuss shared interests, regional security challenges, and immigration concerns in North Africa, as well as their expanding coordination to deter China, according to John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, who briefed the media Wednesday on the upcoming talks.

Meloni's sit-down with Biden is seen as critical as Italy prepares to take over leadership of the G7 in 2024 -- putting a far-right populist and national conservative at the helm of the international order for the first time.

Meloni, leader of the fascist-leaning Brothers of Italy, took office last fall following the resignation of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who had served for just over a year.

Her sudden rise to power triggered concerns inside the European Union, with member nations fearing the Italian government was again becoming destabilized after decades of political upheaval.

After she was elected, Biden also warned Italy against authoritarianism due to Meloni's far-right political leanings, although later meetings with Meloni were said to show promise that the leaders could find common ground despite their political differences.

While Meloni has expressed her strong commitment to supporting Ukraine, NATO and Europe, she is also known for opposing African immigration and pursuing an otherwise isolationist agenda for Italy. At the same time, Biden has vowed to visit Africa after positive meetings with African leaders late last year.

Unlike Italy, the United States has sought to expand ties on the continent as China and Russia were expanding their own influence.

Meloni's government has increasingly cracked down on LGBTQ rights throughout the country, while Kirby would not say whether Biden planned to bring up human and civil rights during his conversation with Meloni.

Despite deeply divergent political beliefs, Biden and Meloni have seemingly developed a good working relationship over the past year as they crossed paths in Bali at the G20 Summit, in Hiroshima at the G7 Summit, and most recently at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"He has a good relationship with Prime Minister Meloni, and he has enjoyed working with her," Kirby said Wednesday. "They get along quite well, particularly on issues of foreign policy. And again, the president is looking forward to this visit."

Kirby wouldn't provide any specifics about what the high-stakes discussion might cover, saying, "I'm not going to get ahead of the discussion," however the White House did plan to provide a full readout from Thursday's meeting later in the day.