Joe Biden Was Right the First Time on the Filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Editors
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Americans who have been hoping that the supposedly “moderate” President Biden will stand up to his party on something concrete will have to wait yet a little longer. Having reaffirmed as recently as yesterday afternoon that he still favored the Senate filibuster, the president told George Stephanopoulos last night that he was now open to changing his mind. At the very least, Biden suggested, the filibuster should be amended so that senators have to keep talking in order to sustain it. Why? Because “Democracy is having a hard time functioning.”

Is it, though? And, if so, when did this start? All told, there is an unavoidable whiff of “for me, but not for thee” about the Democratic Party’s approach to the Senate’s rules. Biden served in the upper chamber for three and a half decades, during which time he participated enthusiastically in an untold number of filibusters. Looking back on his career in 2005, Biden suggested that one of the most important lessons he had learned in 1975 was that, even when considering minor rules changes (in that case reducing the cloture threshold from 67 to 60), any “rules change by a simple majority vote” was “misguided.” “The Senate,” Biden said, “ought not act rashly by changing its rules to satisfy a strong-willed majority acting in the heat of the moment.” Having left the vice president’s office in 2017, Biden persisted in this belief, looking on contentedly as his party used the filibuster in order to stymie the lion’s share of the Trump agenda and stating during last year’s presidential election that “ending the filibuster is a very dangerous move.” That only now, having become president, Biden believes that a simple majority should change the rules is curious, to say the least.

Alas, Biden is not alone in his overnight conversion. Unlike Mitch McConnell and his Republican colleagues, who resisted intense anti-filibuster pressure from President Trump, the Democratic Party has folded, almost to a man, within seven weeks. In 2017, 31 of the 48 senators who caucus with the Democrats — including figures such as Kamala Harris, Ed Markey, Mazie Hirono, and Cory Booker — signed a bipartisan letter affirming their opposition to “any effort to curtail the existing rights and prerogatives of Senators to engage in full, robust, and extended debate.” Introducing the letter, which ultimately received more than 60 signatures, its co-author Senator Collins cast it as a defense of “an important tradition of the Senate that recognizes the rights of the minority.” Perhaps she should have appended a few extra words: “even if that minority is Republican.”

Principle aside, the timing of Biden’s change is strategically dubious. The Senate is currently split 50-50 been the parties, with the vice president breaking any ties. The House is as closely divided as it has been in decades. Already, Democrats are having trouble getting to 50 votes — a problem that is only likely to grow as the honeymoon phase wanes. It would take just a single death or retirement within the Democratic caucus to render the move against the filibuster either perilous or moot.

And it is the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, that has most recently benefited from the safeguards accorded to the minority. In 2017, despite having an outright Senate majority and a long list of priorities, Mitch McConnell instinctively understood that the pendulum can swing fast and that the best legislative rules take stock of that fact. Is Chuck Schumer unable to resist as did McConnell?

Obviously, passions in our politics are particularly high right now. It was, of course, precisely for moments such as these that our patchwork quilt of checks and balances was contrived. At such times, presidents should reflect their position as the only nationally elected player in the system and remind the country of its longer-term commitments. Joe Biden once enjoyed playing that role in the Senate, admonishing would-be reformers of the filibuster in stringent terms:

I’ve been in the Senate for a long time, and there are plenty of times I would have loved to change this rule or that rule to pass a bill or to confirm a nominee I felt strongly about. But I didn’t, and it was understood that the option of doing so just wasn’t on the table. You fought political battles; you fought hard; but you fought them within the strictures and requirements of the Senate rules. Despite the short-term pain, that understanding has served both parties well, and provided long-term gain. Adopting the “nuclear option” would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about.

Now, when his influence is as large as it is ever going to be, Biden looks increasingly willing to join the crowd seeking to curtail or end the filibuster. There are many words for such an approach, but leadership is not among them.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden backs filibuster reform, not elimination

    As debate over what to do with the filibuster rages on in the Senate, President Joe Biden in a TV interview aired Wednesday, said for the first time he backs reforming, rather than scrapping, the long-standing Senate procedure, which essentially allows the minority to block legislation.Biden, who served 36 years in the Senate, told ABC News he supported changing the filibuster rule back to requiring that senators talk continuously on the chamber's floor to hold up a bill, returning it to "what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking."Top Democrats, including the two highest-ranking party members in the Senate, have stepped up rhetoric in recent days about the future of the filibuster, which requires support from 60 of the chamber's 100 members to pass most legislation -- effectively giving power to the minority party in a closely-divided chamber.With the current Senate split 50-50, Democrats have said they may need to do away with the filibuster to pass Biden's priorities, including a bill intended to facilitate voting in elections. This sudden sense of urgency comes as Republican legislatures across the country are trying to limit voting access. Democrats have said this is an effort by Republicans to gain an electoral edge by making it harder for millions of Americans to vote. On Tuesday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending the long-standing Senate procedure would bring the Democratic president's agenda to a standstill, and threatened to retaliate.McConnell spoke a day after Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said in a floor speech that the filibuster was making a "mockery" of democracy and that Republicans were misusing it to block urgent legislation.Two moderate Senate Democrats - Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin - have opposed doing away with the filibuster, though Manchin has suggested changing the rule to make the parliamentary maneuver more "painful."

  • Biden says he supports making Senate filibuster rules tougher

    President Joe Biden said for the first time Tuesday that he's in favor of tweaking Senate filibuster rules that threaten to derail his agenda.

  • Warnock: GOP voting restrictions resurrect ‘Jim Crow era’

    Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose election as Georgia’s first Black senator gave control of the chamber to Democrats, used his first floor speech on Capitol Hill to blast a wave of Republican-backed measures that would make it harder to cast ballots in states around the country. Warnock noted Georgia’s and the country’s history of allowing voter suppression against minorities and the poor, and he warned that some Republican lawmakers are trying to reopen those chapters with “draconian” restrictions he cast as a reaction against Democratic victories like his. “We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era,” Warnock said Wednesday.

  • The Unmitigated Hypocrisy of the Filibuster Busters

    Charles Cooke has written an excellent piece outlining the un-American nature of the anti-filibuster crusade, a Constitution-eroding, radical play to nationalize politics by empowering slim and fleeting majorities to institute wide-ranging, generational policies. But it’s worth talking about the framing of the debate as well, which has been laughably misleading. Here, for instance, is the White House editor at Politico: McConnell could potentially diffuse movement among Ds to entertain filibuster reform by showing give on infrastructure pay fors. But he’s pledging to oppose any tax increases at all and, in the process, letting reform advocates say that the gridlock he warns of is already here. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 16, 2021 So, in essence, the contention here is that Mitch McConnell has some kind of duty to “diffuse” a situation created wholly by Democrats who threaten to eliminate the filibuster — “reform” is the euphemism for liberals destroying long-held Senate norms — by preemptively acquiescing to their demands before he even knows what they are. Now, I realize reporters often see the world through a left-wing prism, but isn’t there even the slightest bit of curiosity among their readers as to why a filibuster emergency didn’t come up during the Trump years when Democrats were constantly — in unprecedented fashion, even — using the parliamentary tool against the president? Democrats filibustered the GOP when it was running the House, Senate, and presidency; they filibustered a COVID-relief bill and Tim Scott’s criminal-justice bill, just to name two. The Senate GOP had to end debate on judicial nominees and break filibusters 314 times in Trump’s single term. To put that in perspective, every other president in the history of the United States has faced, combined, 244 of those roll-call votes over a filibuster. Yet, here are the obtuse majoritarian offerings of the national political correspondent for McClatchy News: Protections for children of undocumented parents?Need 60 votes. Funding new roads?60 votes. Expanding early voting?60 votes. Lifetime appointment to the highest court in all the land? 50 is just fine.https://t.co/v8aDzWof8v — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) March 16, 2021 In reality, there are no bills funding new roads or expanding early voting or protecting migrant children. There are boondoggle voting, immigration, and “infrastructure” bills stuffed with policies that should be none of the federal government’s concern. But if Democrats want to compel states to live under centralized rule, well, then yes, they should definitely be asked to hit the 60-vote threshold — at the very least — to make it happen. Then again, just one of the issues that is clearly a matter of federal concern — judicial appointments — only has a simple-majority threshold because Harry Reid, not McConnell, blew up that 60-vote threshold for short-term political gain in 2013 when he thought his party would be running Washington for the foreseeable future. Democrats can, of course, rectify this huge mistake and reinstitute the proper threshold. They have the power to do so right now. It has also become popular to assert that McConnell would likely destroy the filibuster if given a chance. Where is the evidence for this? Republicans enjoyed complete control of the government for two years in 2016–17, and not once did McConnell even threaten to overturn the legislative filibuster when he could have jammed through all kinds of huge bills. Democrats, on the other hand, have shown no inclination to function under any consistent principle in this regard — other than perhaps the quest for power. In 2017, 30 Democrats signed a letter written by Susan Collins defending the filibuster as an imperative tool in maintaining the “deliberative” composure of legislature. Dick Durbin argued in 2018 that abolishing the filibuster “would be the end of the Senate.” Now, the second-highest-ranking senator maintains that “the filibuster has a death grip on American democracy.” Why? Because “Senator McConnell taught me that I was wrong. He managed to use and abuse the filibuster so many times and stopped the Senate in its track.” What in holy hell is Durbin talking about? Republicans haven’t used the filibuster since 2014. What recent bill of theirs has needed to overcome a filibuster? As far as we know, Democrats do not have the 50 votes needed to pass a national minimum-wage increase. Do they have the votes for the “infrastructure” bill? We don’t know. Do they have the votes to push through a tax hike? If so, they don’t need a filibuster, they can use reconciliation. Moreover, it takes preternatural chutzpah for Joe Biden to claim that “democracy” is having a difficult time functioning less than a week after he signed a wholly partisan, nearly $2 trillion Democratic Party wish list. There is a far better argument to be made that the Founders would have recoiled from the thought of that monstrosity being rammed through the legislature without any debate or buy-in from half the states. The real problem with the modern Senate, some of us would argue, isn’t the existence of the filibuster but the existence of reconciliation — which allows for lawmakers to avoid the 60-vote threshold in certain cases. But this debate is contrived by liberals and the media for one purpose only: to empower Democrats to lord over half of the country without any debate or compromise.

  • Biden administration to direct $12 billion in relief funds for COVID testing in schools

    The Biden administration will funnel more than $12 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, as part of a push to reopen the remaining closed districts for in-person learning, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday. Why it matters: About 20% of the country's students are still fully remote. Though the number of reopened schools grows each week, many still aren't at full capacity or are struggling to convince some parents and teachers to return to the classrooms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also release new guidance Wednesday on asymptomatic screening tests in schools, workplaces and congregate settings. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency is looking at potentially cutting social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet to help more kids get back to school.The big picture: Several school districts across the U.S. have been investing in their own surveillance testing protocols to ease worried parents and teachers.President Biden in January pledged to help K-8 schools reopen within his first 100 days in office.By the numbers: As a part of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, $10 billion in funding will go toward screening tests to help schools reopen. $2.25 billion will be directed toward scaling up testing in underserved populations. What they're saying: “COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.What to watch: Walensky and White House testing coordinator Carole Johnson will elaborate on the plans Wednesday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

    Arizona prosecutors are seeking the stiffest possible prison sentence for a former metro Phoenix politician convicted in an illegal adoption scheme — one that could land him behind bars for as many as 18 years. Under such a scenario, Petersen could face as many as 18 years, according to court records showing the sentencing ranges he faces.

  • Mitch McConnell: Democrats' “steamroller” agenda was not mandated by the American people

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will not be able to function without the filibuster.

  • Google revelations trigger swift bipartisan call for action

    Google, meanwhile, slammed Microsoft and said the FTC’s investigation proved its search engine was good for consumers.

  • Motive in Georgia spa shootings may not be race, but Asian-Americans fearful

    A Georgia man facing murder and assault charges after the fatal shootings of eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas indicated he had sexual addiction issues and may have not been motivated by racial hatred, authorities said on Wednesday. Tuesday's killings have intensified fears among Asian-Americans, who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. It also was the latest gun violence in the United States with numerous deaths.

  • Biden Admin Restricts Border Patrol Contact with Media during Migrant Surge

    The Biden administration is limiting the information U.S. Border Patrol can share with media outlets during a surge of illegal immigration at the southern border, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The restrictions have been passed down verbally and are viewed as an unofficial gag order, four current and two former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC. Border Patrol agents have been instructed to deny all media ride-alongs, while even local media are instructed to direct questions to CBP’s Washington, D.C., office. The hold has not entirely prevented footage of migrants from being leaked. Two officials said that a March video shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (R., Texas), which showed a line of migrant children and women waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande, was provided by border agents. A Cuellar spokesperson said the representative was unable to disclose the source of the footage. The unofficial gag order comes as media outlets have requested pictures from inside Border Patrol detention facilities, where over 4,200 migrant children are currently being held while waiting to be transferred to other shelters. So far, outlets have not received footage from inside detention centers. “Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told NBC. “This standard and process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception and across bipartisan administrations.” The news comes after DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted that the surge of migrants at the border will break a 20-year record and continue to strain resources. “The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children.” Over 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February, according to USCBP, up 28 percent from January.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims true

    Biden said in his ABC News interview that "a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward."

  • With Florida requiring doctor’s note for many, pace of COVID vaccination slows in Miami

    In Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade, the pace of COVID vaccination has slowed, with state-run mega sites following a strict rule book enforced by armed police or other security officers at the entrance.

  • Despite what the CDC says, domestic travel is safe for fully vaccinated people, even Biden is doing it

    A growing number of leading public health experts say it is OK for people who've been fully vaccinated to travel - while still exercising caution.

  • Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast

    Scientists from Rutger's University say that so-called "ghost forests" are on the rise on the East Coast of the US thanks to climate change. The post Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Education Department announces $122 billion for schools across the country

    The Education Department (ED) is sending billions of dollars to K-12 schools to help them reopen as soon as possible.

  • Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

  • Late night hosts are skeptical Trump will urge hesitant Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, but "there still isn't anywhere near enough vaccine to go around," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "and even when there is, the worry is that people will not want it — 49 percent of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. Suddenly they're against baring their arms." In fairness to Republicans, they're getting starkly mixed messages, Kimmel added. "The pandemic isn't a big deal, it will wash away, it's no worse than the flu; but it was created by China to destroy us. Which is it? Is Trump not getting the credit he deserves for manufacturing the vaccine, or this how Bill Gates controls our minds? No wonder they're hesitant." Dr. Anthony Fauci "strongly urged Donald Trump to tell his followers to get vaccinated," he deadpanned, "and he probably will, he generally does the right thing." Tooning Out the News was similarly skeptical Trump would follow Fauci's suggestion. "Yesterday on Fox News, Dr. Fauci urged former President Trump to speak up about the coronavirus vaccine," Jimmy Kimmel said at The Tonight Show. Not only will Trump not respond to a direct appeal, he said, but "honestly, asking Trump to give people medical advice makes me nervous because you know one day he's gonna say something crazy like Sour Patch Kids can cure asthma." Fallon made his own Trump PSA just to be safe. "Nearly 30 percent of Americans, and half of all Republican men, say they do not intend to get one of the vaccines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "First of all, I call dibs on theirs. Second of all, why? Why, Republican men, why? Your guy's the one taking credit for the vaccine even existing. You're insulting him by not getting jabbed!" Fauci used flattery to try to get Trump to step up, he noted, "but to get everyone their shots, we need leadership from every part of the community, which is why thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, and swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Reminds me of the old joke: A priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a swami walk into a bar, and it's okay because they all got vaccinated." If you want the vaccine and can't find any, Conan O'Brien had an iffy solution. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • 'Heartbroken': Democrats condemn hate against Asian Americans after deadly shooting in Atlanta

    President Joe Biden last week denounced anti-Asian attacks and called them "un-American" during his first primetime address to the nation.

  • Op-Ed: Trump and the GOP put a bull's-eye on the backs of Asian Americans

    Bigotry and hate are rising because Asians have been made the political scapegoat for the coronavirus.

  • Bernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

    The White House reportedly wants high-profile congressional Democrats to help President Biden sell the American Relief Plan to voters across the country, Politico reports. Biden's team has reportedly reached out to the likes of Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), both of whom ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries. Right now, it's not clear who, aside from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, may actually hit the road to promote the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Per Politico, Warren said she has had "conversations about it, but can't say more than that." Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office reportedly asked the White House about travel, but has not heard back. However, Sanders himself told Politico that when it comes to doing events for Biden "at this point the answer is no, but we'll see — I think they're doing a great job." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachIRS to reportedly delay tax filing deadline by a month