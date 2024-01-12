Joe Biden Flips Donald Trump's Latest Boast Right Back At Him

President Joe Biden flipped Donald Trump’s recent boast about helping to overturn Roe v. Wade against the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner on Thursday.

Biden sought to capitalize on voter backlash against GOP efforts to restrict abortion access by sharing to X (formerly Twitter) footage of Trump telling a Fox News town hall this week that he was “proud” of his role.

As president, Trump appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who subsequently nixed the decades-old ruling.

“Just like he said: he did it,” Biden captioned the clip.

In the video, Trump bragged on the conservative network, “For 54 years they were trying to get Roe V. Wade terminated. And I did it. And I’m proud to have done it.”

“Nobody else was going to get that done but me,” the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS added. “And we did it, and we did something that was a miracle.”

Just like he said: he did it. https://t.co/A0DbnecLuN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2024

