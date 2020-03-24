Joe Biden found his footing — then coronavirus changed everything

It was another tough break for Joe Biden in his struggle for relevance while the nation wrestles with the pandemic: The former vice president was poised to appear before the vast audience of ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, but before his interview started, the show vanished from TV screens as network affiliates cut away to cover New York’s governor and Washington’s mayor addressing the coronavirus threat.

That encapsulated the brutal challenge Biden’s presidential campaign faces as he struggles to connect with voters preoccupied with more pressing matters than politics.

Even as President Trump fumbles his way through the outbreak, there are risks for Biden if he remains in the background of this ever-changing public crisis. Fresh polling this week shows a diminished lead for Democrats in November, and Trump’s approval rating mostly stable despite heavy criticism of his early efforts to downplay the significance of the pandemic.

That leaves Biden in uncharted territory, a candidate awkwardly adjusting to the new reality of virtual campaigning and struggling to find a message that gets him back on voters’ radar.

“Everybody is navigating a new world,” said Steve Schale, an advisor to Unite the Country, a super PAC supporting Biden. ”There is no easy answer to this. There is nothing normal about this moment. Yet the political calendar doesn’t take a break.”

Another multimillion-dollar political committee supporting Biden, Priorities USA, recently launched a $6-million ad campaign aimed at helping Biden elbow his way back into public debate about COVID-19, including one spot that contrasts the chaos of Trump’s actions with clips of a resolute and confident Biden vowing to “lead with science.”

The marketing blitz, though, is undermined by a Biden campaign that still seems unprepared for this moment. A jury-rigged television studio in the rec room of Biden’s Wilmington, Del., house, projects more like a home-movie production than a high-tech presidential campaign.

He gave his first speech — about COVID-19, of course — on Monday, amid confusion about when the remarks would start. Biden got out of synch with the teleprompter and lost his place. He called the governor of Massachusetts “Charlie Parker” (his last name is Baker).

That was the bad news. The good news was that viewership was limited. None of the major television stations carried it live. It both relieved and frustrated many backers of the former vice president. The operational glitches of the campaign right now make them cringe.

Still, Biden supporters believe that the public health emergency wracking the nation cries out for a serious, experienced, stable leader — the qualities that Biden has been selling himself on since the day he launched his campaign.

“His experience and persona are made for this moment. People watch him and hear him and think, ‘It would be nice if he was president,’“ said Steve Elmendorf, a Democratic lobbyist who was deputy campaign manager to Sen. John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign. “The downside is people are not paying attention."

Getting them to tune in requires the kind of agile, media- and tech-savvy campaign infrastructure Biden is scrambling to build. Democrats are urging him to move fast.

“He is going to have to change quickly,” said Shomik Dutta, a veteran of Barack Obama’s two campaigns and partner at Higher Ground Labs, an incubator for progressive political technology. “Joe Biden now has to wheel 180 degrees and prosecute a very different campaign than the one he was running.”

The coronavirus crisis engulfed the campaign just as, over a breathtakingly short amount of time, Biden all but sewed up the Democratic nomination on a shoestring budget — besting rival Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday and beyond even in states where he had never campaigned, had no staff and was vastly outspent. While Sanders remains in the race, Biden is so far ahead that he has already shifted to a general election posture.

But now, the candidate is no longer able to get cash by holding living room fundraisers, forcing him to rely far more heavily on online donors. The traditional central-command-focused campaign Biden has run, Dutta said, will have to give way to one that relies heavily on decentralized clusters of digital-savvy volunteers. Biden needs to find a way to virtually convey the town hall and rope-line empathy and compassion that is such a draw for voters.