Joe Biden And Fox News' Peter Doocy Go At It On White House South Lawn

Nobody gets Joe Biden’s goat like Fox News’ Peter Doocy. (Watch the video below.)

Doocy’s knack for asking leading questions and riling up the president is well known, and the commander in chief has by turns appeared to find it both angering and amusing.

On Thursday, as Biden prepared to board Marine One on the White House’s South Lawn, he went from light to Dark Brandon in a hurry.

“Why do you think I’ll always take your questions?” Biden said as he patted Doocy’s shoulder.

“It’s a good one. I’ve got two good ones,” Doocy replied. “Why do you think it is that people should be more concerned about abortion access than your age?”

Biden said the two issues are not “comparable.”

“Why do you think it is that you’re trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?” Doocy asked, referring in part to a New York Times poll that showed Biden losing in five battleground states to former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

“Because you don’t read the polls!” Biden said, pointing a finger at Doocy. “There are 10 polls ― eight of them, I’m beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys only do two.”

Biden and Peter Doocy have a moment pic.twitter.com/QUTQ1W9AmE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

It wasn’t immediately clear which eight polls the president was talking about, but Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Muñoz said in response to the Times’ findings: “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll.”

Related...