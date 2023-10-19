Joe Biden Gets Laughs With 4 Blunt Words For Jim Jordan’s Speaker Struggles
President Joe Biden briefly broke out his Dark Brandon persona on Wednesday when asked about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who failed to get enough votes to become House speaker for a second straight day.
“I ache for him,” the president snarked after a reporter asked for a comment on Jordan’s struggles.
After a pause as reporters chuckled, Biden added that he had no view on the subject.
“No. Zero. None,” he said:
Reporter: Do you have a view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament?
President Biden, smiling: I ache for him pic.twitter.com/VAADSYH0XW
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 18, 2023
Biden’s boosters cheered for the sass, with many referencing “Dark Brandon.”
That’s a spin on “Brandon,” a nickname right-wingers began using as shorthand for an F-bomb aimed at the president. Instead, Biden supporters turned the name into a snarky, meme-ready persona that represents his feisty side:
