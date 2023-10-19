Joe Biden Gets Laughs With 4 Blunt Words For Jim Jordan’s Speaker Struggles

President Joe Biden briefly broke out his Dark Brandon persona on Wednesday when asked about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who failed to get enough votes to become House speaker for a second straight day.

“I ache for him,” the president snarked after a reporter asked for a comment on Jordan’s struggles.

After a pause as reporters chuckled, Biden added that he had no view on the subject.

“No. Zero. None,” he said:

Reporter: Do you have a view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament?



President Biden, smiling: I ache for him pic.twitter.com/VAADSYH0XW — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 18, 2023

Biden’s boosters cheered for the sass, with many referencing “Dark Brandon.”

That’s a spin on “Brandon,” a nickname right-wingers began using as shorthand for an F-bomb aimed at the president. Instead, Biden supporters turned the name into a snarky, meme-ready persona that represents his feisty side:

Dark Brandon has a wry sense of humor. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) October 18, 2023

You can almost SEE Dark Brandon energy in that smirk. https://t.co/3mJDyqlNGe — HawaiiDelilah™ #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) October 18, 2023

Dark Brandon is savage! 😂😂🔥🔥 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 18, 2023

This is why Dark Brandon took off. The man has wit https://t.co/dUn5TnGqAQ — Fascism Heckler, Finally in the Find out part! (@FascismHeckler) October 18, 2023