Joe Biden Gets Laughs With 4 Blunt Words For Jim Jordan’s Speaker Struggles
President Joe Biden briefly broke out his Dark Brandon persona on Wednesday when asked about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who failed to get enough votes to become House speaker for a second straight day.

“I ache for him,” the president snarked after a reporter asked for a comment on Jordan’s struggles.

After a pause as reporters chuckled, Biden added that he had no view on the subject.

“No. Zero. None,” he said:

Biden’s boosters cheered for the sass, with many referencing “Dark Brandon.”

That’s a spin on “Brandon,” a nickname right-wingers began using as shorthand for an F-bomb aimed at the president. Instead, Biden supporters turned the name into a snarky, meme-ready persona that represents his feisty side:

