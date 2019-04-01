Joe Biden Gets Super Unhelpful Defense from Mike Huckabee

The last thing Joe Biden needs right now is help from Mike Huckabee.

But there was the former Arkansas governor and current Fox News pundit Monday morning on the Fox Business Network dismissing the allegation of inappropriate behavior by the former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful.

“Well, it is creepy,” Huckabee said, agreeing with his Maria Bartiromo. “But I have to say, I don’t think Joe Biden is a sexual predator. I think he’s a creepy old guy who is a little hands-on and all that.” He proceeded to say Biden’s behavior can’t be that bad because he was doing them in public. “I wasn’t like he invited women up to a hotel room or office by himself,” he said. “This is stuff he did with a thousand cameras on him and he did it anyway.”

“So I just think this is Joe. And I kind of like the guy,” Huckabee continued, calling the timing of the allegation from Lucy Flores, a former member of the Nevada State Assembly, “suspicious.”

“Why didn’t she say this a year ago, or the day after it happened?” he asked, speculating that she might be working for Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke. “The fact that she did it on the cusp of his announcement is a little suspect.”

Contrast that with the sober response from Biden himself: “I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

Then there is Huckabee’s history of downplaying far more serious examples of sexual misconduct. He previously said he could not “recall” President Trump ever admitting to sexual assault and used the allegations against former Democratic Senator Al Franken to defend accused pedophile and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

A week before the special election in Alabama, Huckabee told Fox News, “They have a lot of questions about Roy Moore, I understand that. But you know, it’s down to the fact that as long as Al Franken is in the Senate, as long as you’ve got Conyers, who are staying in office, why not have Roy Moore?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here