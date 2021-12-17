Joe Biden Gives Green Bay Packers Fan A Blunt Message For Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to the Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week.

While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”

Watch the video here:

Rodgers initially misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status by telling reporters he was “immunized.”

When the truth came out in November after he contracted the coronavirus, the athlete and onetime guest “Jeopardy!” host flipped out at the media in a wild interview full of false information.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

