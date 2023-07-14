Joe Biden hasn't been impeached, impeachment articles have been filed | Fact check

The claim: Joe Biden has been impeached

A June 21 Instagram video shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert speaking on television.

"Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduces articles of impeachment against President Biden on House," reads the news chyron.

The text above and below the video says, "Biden is impeached!!! Finally! For High Crimes and Misdemeanors."

The post garnered more than 90,000 likes in three weeks. The same user shared an identical video on Instagram one day earlier as well.

Our rating: False

Though Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, he has not been impeached. The resolution has been referred to House committees. Impeachment requires a majority vote from the House. Conviction requires a two-thirds Senate vote.

Biden hasn't been impeached, impeachment process has just begun

As the Forbes chyron says, Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against Biden on June 13 for his actions "involving immigration and the southern border."

This is only the first step of the impeachment process, however.

The House passed a resolution on June 22 referring Boebert's articles to the House Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees in a majority vote.

Fact check: Supreme Court did not, cannot rule to impeach Nancy Pelosi

The committees decide whether to put the articles of impeachment to a House vote. A simple majority of the House would have to approve pursuing articles of impeachment, according to the House of Representatives website.

The articles of impeachment would be sent to the Senate, and the Senate would act as a court to "consider evidence, hear witnesses and vote to acquit or convict the impeached official," according to the Senate website. A two-thirds vote by the Senate is required for a conviction, and the penalty for conviction is removal from office.

The claim has also been debunked the Associated Press and PolitiFact.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, President Joe Biden hasn't been impeached | Fact check