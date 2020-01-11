Joe Biden holds a commanding lead among black voters, new poll shows

In one of the most extensive studies so far on the views of the 2020 presidential race among black voters conducted by The Washington Post and non-partisan research firm, Ipsos, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on to a commanding lead over the rest of the Democratic field.

Biden picked up 48 percent of the vote in the survey, which amounts to a whopping 28 point lead over the next candidate in line, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Voters referenced Biden's experience and ability to take on President Trump head to head as some of the reasons he's garnered their support to date. In the South, which could be a key region for picking up delegates in the primaries, Biden's doing even better at 53 percent.









NEW: WaPo/Ipsos poll of black Democratic voters Biden 48%

Sanders 20%

Warren 9%

Bloomberg 4%

Booker 4%

Yang 3%

Buttigieg 2%

Steyer 2% (769 Black Dem registered voters, MoE: +/- 4 points) https://t.co/SpI6PfAIj4 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) January 11, 2020

The notable exception to Biden's dominance is age. Black voters between 18 and 34 support Sanders at 42 percent, thanks to his policies on housing and student debt, for example, per the Post. Still, Biden remains in second place among the demographic with 30 percent.









This is part of @JoeBiden’s big weaknesses with younger voters: “Though Biden leads his rivals by more than 2 to 1 overall, he trails Sanders by 42 percent to 30 percent among black Democrats ages 18 to 34.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 11, 2020

The Post-Ipsos survey was conducted online between Jan. 2-8 from a sample of 769 Democratic-leaning black voters. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com

5 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's exit

Trump is setting up a massive nuclear crisis with Iran

Donald Trump is behaving like the guiltiest man alive

