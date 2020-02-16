Joe Biden: I'm 'disappointed' in Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday morning that he is "disappointed" in Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for bowing to political pressure.

Speaking to NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Biden said he "would be willing talk to" Graham because he'd "want to know" why the senator took part in attacks.

Graham, who has become one of President Donald Trump's staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill, was critical of Biden during Trump's impeachment trial and after the acquittal, saying last week that "the day of reckoning is coming for congressional and Senate oversight of Joe Biden."

Trump's allies attempted to pivot the focus from the impeachment to their theory that Biden tried to use his office to help his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian company that was once the focus of a probe.

They believe that Biden pushed for the firing of a top Ukrainian prosecutor while he was vice president in order to benefit his son. Biden opposed the prosecutor because he was weak on tackling corruption cases, an opinion shared by international anti-corruption groups. .

Biden said Sunday morning that he was "stunned" by how Graham "responded under pressure" when Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain. The two Republican Senators were friends.

Trump has long been critical of the Arizona Senator and claimed he “didn’t get a ‘thank-you’” for giving McCain “the kind of funeral that he wanted.” Trump did not attend McCain's funeral at the family's request.

Graham responded to Trump's comments on McCain by saying he didn't "like what he says about John McCain. But when we play golf, it’s fun. And I think he’s seen my ability to help him, that I can actually help put deals together.”

Biden said Graham's comments weren't surprising.

"I'm disappointed," Biden said. "He was friends with Jill, he was friends with Beau, he was friends with Hunter."

Dr. Jill Biden said earlier this month that she no longer considers Graham a friend.

Graham, the Senate Judiciary chairman, said late last year that his push for investigating the Bidens "has nothing to do with friendship." Graham was responding to Joe Biden's criticism after he requested documents from the State Department pertaining to Biden's interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18, then acquitted by the Senate earlier this month over allegations he invited foreign influence in the 2020 election by pressuring Ukraine to gather dirt on Biden.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden says he's 'disappointed' in Lindsey Graham