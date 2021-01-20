As Joe Biden is inaugurated, a uniformed man kneels silently at the grave of his son Beau

Patricia Talorico and Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal

WILMINGTON, Del. – While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech on Wednesday afternoon, a lone man in a blue uniform kneeled at the grave of Biden’s son Beau Biden at St. Joseph on the Brandywine church in Greenville, Delaware.

The man kept his head bowed before and after the speech and clasped his hands. He said nothing. No one else was in the cemetery on the cold, windy afternoon except for a few workers doing some outside maintenance on the property off Kennett Pike.

The identity of the man was not known. A News Journal reporter did not approach him out of respect. He remained at the grave after Biden finished speaking.

Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general and a member of the Delaware National Guard, died of cancer in 2015 at age 46. Biden has said his son should have been running for president instead of him, and he has cited his grief over his son's death as the primary reason he didn't run for president in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Joe Biden inaugurated while uniformed man kneels at Beau Biden's grave

