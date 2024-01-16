Joe Biden invites congressional leaders to the White House to discuss foreign aid and border bill

WASHINGTON – The White House has invited congressional leaders to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss a broad all-encompassing national security package that includes changes to border and migrant policy, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The request comes as Senate negotiators continue talks on the package which stemmed from Biden’s supplemental request to provide aid to key U.S. allies including Ukraine and Israel and fund efforts to deter China. Those discussions, which Republicans have sought to tie to changes in migrant policy to address the crisis at the southern border, have progressed slowly over the past couple months.

The meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

It is unclear when and if a deal would come out of the negotiations and whether such an agreement would pass the Republican-controlled House. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP members have been adamant the Senate take up their sweeping border and migrant bill passed last year – referred to as H.R. 2 – that cleared the lower chamber on party lines.

