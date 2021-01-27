Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’s Real Estate Portfolios Revealed

Joyce Chen

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are getting adjusted to their new digs in Washington, D.C.—Biden at the White House, and Harris temporarily at Blair House just down the street—both politicians still maintain other dwellings. Despite a meme that circulated last spring claiming that Biden owns one of the largest mansions in Delaware, he currently owns just two properties, neither of which is close to being the largest in the state. To clarify: Biden sold his longtime DuPont mansion (one of several historic chateau-like homes in the area) in Wilmington, Delaware, back in 1996. Known as the Station, it was used as campaign headquarters for Biden’s short-lived 1988 presidential election run. The president and his family also previously rented a large Georgian-style mansion in McLean, Virginia, for approximately $20,000 a month. So though Biden has called other estates “home,” his present holdings comprise just two properties: a primary dwelling in the wealthy suburb of Greenville, Delaware; and a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach. Meanwhile, Harris owns three homes, one of which her husband, Doug Emhoff, bought before they married.

Vice President Harris and President Biden with their spouses, Doug Emhoff (far left) and Jill Biden.

Vice President Harris and President Biden with their spouses, Doug Emhoff (far left) and Jill Biden.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Biden’s Greenville, Delaware, home

After selling his beloved DuPont mansion in 1996, Biden and his wife Jill bought four acres of lakefront property for $350,000. There, he built a nearly 7,000-square-foot Colonial-style house, which has not been often photographed, though aerial images of the property reveal a large pool out back and a gray roof. According to USA Today, Zillow estimates the mansion is now worth close to $2.9 million.

Biden’s Rehoboth Beach vacation home

In June 2017, following his time in office, the Bidens decided to invest in a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach. Sources close to the family told the Cape Gazette that the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom beach house overlooks Cape Henlopen State Park, and is meant to be a spot for multigeneration gatherings. “Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family,” the president wrote in a statement at the time. The couple shelled out $2.7 million for the property.

Harris’s Brentwood home

When Harris married Doug Emhoff in 2014, he was already the proud owner of a $5 million mansion in Brentwood, California, which he’d picked up in 2012. The four-bedroom home is now a shared property of the couple, and it is where they spend much of their time, though she talks about it less publicly than she does her two other homes, in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. “You don’t really think of her as being ‘L.A.,’” one neighbor told the L.A. Times last year. “It doesn’t fit her.”

Harris’s San Francisco apartment

The vice president’s loft-style apartment is located in the SOMA neighborhood, just about a mile’s walk away from the San Francisco Superior Court House, where she began serving as California’s first Black district attorney the same year she bought the unit for $489,000 (that would be 2004). The apartment measures about 1,000 square feet and is currently valued at about $890,000, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Harris’s Washington, DC condo

Of her three homes, Harris’s ultraluxe two-bedroom condo in Washington, D.C., may be her fanciest one yet. Situated in the Westlight condo complex in the district’s West End, the 1,700-square-foot unit is currently valued at about $1.98 million, and features a heated rooftop swimming pool, a green wall of living plants, and a building concierge who runs errands for residents. Harris paid about $1.775 million for the condo in 2017.

