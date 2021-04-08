Joe Biden launches crack down on 'ghost guns' following mass shootings

Nick Allen
·2 min read
Students at Roosevelt High School take part in a protest against gun violence in 2018 in Seattle - Manuel Valdes&#xa0;/AP
Joe Biden is to unveil a new crackdown on "ghost guns" aimed at reducing shootings in the United States.

The US president has come under increasing pressure from his own Democratic party in recent days to to act, following mass killings in Colorado, Georgia and California.

Mr Biden will also announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent, to head the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a central agency in the fight against gun violence.

A senior US official said Mr Biden would be issuing six measures "to address the gun-violence health epidemic."

That included a proposed new rule to "stop proliferation of ghost guns" - firearms sold as kits and built at home.

The official said the homemade weapons are especially of concern because when found at crime scenes "they cannot be traced."

Other measures included ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

High school students protest against the National Rifle Association (NRA) in New York in 2018 - Anadolu Agency&#xa0;
Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from shootings, more than half due to suicide.

The White House said: "Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news.

"In fact, cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts black and brown Americans. The president is committed to taking action to reduce all forms of gun violence."

However, Mr Biden's proposals are considered modest by gun control advocates because they do not include measures seeking to tighten overall gun laws, such as more background checks or ending the sale of assault weapons.

