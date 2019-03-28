Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris in latest Quinnipiac poll

Democrats favor former Vice President Joe Biden over his possible 2020 primary rivals in the latest Quinnipiac University National Poll.

The poll found 29 percent of Democrats and voters leaning Democratic would favor Biden if the Democratic primary were held today. Biden has not yet announced his candidacy but has hinted at a possible 2020 run.

Biden bested Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders by 10 percentage points. Here's how the rest of the field fared:

Joe Biden speaks to the International Association of Firefighters in Washington, DC on March 12, 2019. More

The poll, which surveyed nearly 1,400 voters from March 21 to 25, also asked about President Donald Trump. More than half (56 percent) of Republicans and those who lean toward the GOP do not want to see someone run against him in a Republican primary. Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who created an exploratory committee, is considering challenging the president.

However, more than half (53 percent) of overall voters say they will definitely not vote for Trump in 2020 — 30 percent say they definitely would vote for him.

Other takeaways from the poll:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 23 percent hold a favorable view of the freshman Democrat from New York while 36 percent view her unfavorably — 38 percent haven't heard enough about the Green New Deal champion. A third (33 percent) say Ocasio-Cortez is good for the Democratic Party while 36 percent say she is bad for the party.

Popular vote vs. Electoral College: More than half (54 percent) support electing the president by popular vote rather than using the Electoral College. The popular vote is more favored by Democrats (82 percent for vs. 13 percent against) while Republicans stand oppose to it (71 percent to 25 percent). Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by nearly 3 million votes to Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Among Democrats and those leading Democratic, here's what they had to say about candidates' race, age and gender:

Age: 70 percent say age is not an important factor in how they'll vote.

Race: 84 percent say race is not an important factor, includes 75 percent among black voters.

Gender: 84 percent say gender is not an important factor, includes 83 percent among women.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris in latest Quinnipiac poll