  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Biden made climate change a priority of his presidency, but progressives want him to go bigger

Ledyard King and Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – The biggest political challenge to President Joe Biden's efforts to combat climate change and address environmental injustice won't exclusively be the Republicans in Congress who think he's going too far left.

It'll likely also be the Democrats who are pushing him to go bigger and bolder.

Progressive lawmakers applaud Biden's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, his re-entry into the Paris Climate accord, steps to pause drilling on public lands, and his calls for economic justice in forging a climate-friendly future.

But they also want him to speed things up. Dramatically.

Biden is expected to announced Thursday at an Earth Day summit with global leaders that the U.S. will cut greenhouse gas emissions by half from 2005 levels over the next decade, an administration official said Wednesday. That's twice the commitment former President Barack Obama made, a move environmental activists are likely to applaud as good – but not good enough.

Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-NY) speak during a press conference to re-introduce the Green New Deal in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 20, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_98D8LR.jpg
Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D-NY) speak during a press conference to re-introduce the Green New Deal in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 20, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_98D8LR.jpg

"The urgency of this crisis demands action," said Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. "Winning slowly is the same thing as losing."

Huffman is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, a sweeping climate change and economic justice plan reintroduced Tuesday by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., that has galvanized climate advocates and been used by Republicans to contend Democrats are radical socialists.

The 10-year, $10 trillion plan calls for free higher education, housing and health care, dwarfing the proposed $2.25 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal known as the American Jobs Plan that Biden unveiled last month.

The president has broadly committed to decarbonize the country's electrical grid by 2035 and eliminate emissions altogether by 2050. His plan calls for spending on electric vehicle charging stations, improved broadband and technologies such as carbon capture to meet those targets. He also wants to reverse high pollution levels in minority and low-income communities.

More: AOC, Markey reintroduce Green New Deal proposal aimed at climate change, economic injustice

More: Biden builds solid infrastructure proposal, but hard questions remain on American Jobs Plan

It's unlikely the Green New Deal will get a floor vote in Congress, but the president and congressional leaders at least will have to acknowledge the sizeable marker progressives have laid down.

“Two trillion dollars over eight years as proposed by President Biden last month is not going to get the job done in time," Kari Fulton with the Climate Justice Alliance said during a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday announcing the Green New Deal.

Another hurdle for Biden: Joe Manchin

It's not just progressives Biden needs to please.

Democratic moderates, particularly West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, whose state's economy relies on coal and natural gas production, have already signaled their resistance to any phase-out of fossil fuels – especially when it's not clear whether China and other major carbon-emitting nations are making similar sacrifices.

The U.S. is the world's second biggest generator of greenhouse gases (behind China), emitting about 13% of the planet's annual output.

"You better come to the realization that this is the only country that will find a solution through innovation that produces new technology," Manchin said Monday at a National Press Club event. "We can use coal and continue to use it cleaner than ever before and we can clean up the environment around the world, but we can't do it by sticking our heads in the sand and eliminating it."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, gives opening remarks at the confirmation hearing for Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., President Joe Biden&#39;s nominee for Secretary of the Interior, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, gives opening remarks at the confirmation hearing for Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., President Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of the Interior, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington.

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, is one of the few voices in the party calling for a more measured approach. But in a Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and Democratic caucus members, Biden will have to navigate his plan around the West Virginia senator.

For now, progressives want to see specifics, particularly on what Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., calls "the unifying message” to end subsidies to oil companies and other fossil fuel producers.

Washington provides several tax subsidies to the fossil fuel industry as a means of encouraging domestic energy production, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. The organization cites estimates that put direct subsidies at roughly $20 billion per year; with 20 percent currently allocated to coal and 80 percent to natural gas and crude oil.

Biden has been promising for months to eliminate the subsidies for drillers and producers. Getting there won't be easy since he'll need Congress to end the tax breaks that comprise the bulk of that federal assistance.

Despite the obstacle of resistant lawmakers, Khanna said Biden needs to be specific and assertive about ending the subsidies.

"I mean the plan is just vague," the congressman told USA TODAY. "It says to end fossil fuel subsidies, but what we need to know is: What does that mean? And we want to make sure that that's in the House bill and the Senate bill signed by the president."

At the news conference unveiling the Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez praised the Biden administration for incorporating some of the positions progressives are pushing.

But "we have to go bigger and bolder than that," she said. "I think its politically riskier to not pass legislation that changes people's lives and send the message that a Democratic majority won't do much."

More: Republicans tell Buttigieg that Biden's infrastructure bill should focus on roads, rail, ports - not climate or social justice

Biden's emissions plan, GOP pushing back

Biden is expected to announce his plan to cut emissions by 50-52 percent during a virtual climate summit to commemorate Earth Day with 40 world leaders on Thursday and Friday. The summit will include Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi King Salman.

The 50 percent target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

Anything short of that goal could undermine Biden’s promise to prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, experts say, while likely stirring up sharp criticism from international allies and Biden’s own supporters.

Biden could use some GOP support on Capitol Hill, but early verdicts on his plan aren't promising.

"I don't think the bill can grow into a multi-trillion-dollar catch-all," Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, said during a recent hearing. "A transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill, not a Green New Deal. It needs to be about roads and bridges."

And Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a key GOP moderate, questioned why the Biden plan spends $174 billion on charging stations and subsidies to help the electric vehicle industry while only setting aside $157 billion for basic infrastructure.

"It's certainly appropriate to look ahead and to accommodate future and cleaner modes of transpiration," she told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a hearing Tuesday. "But what the administration is doing is spending billions more on subsidies related to electric vehicles than on the roads and bridges on which they will travel."

Climate policy in the executive branch

Not all of the administration's ambitions on climate run through the halls of Congress. At the start of his term, Biden identified climate change as one of the four "converging crises" of his presidency, alongside the coronavirus pandemic, economic inequality and racial justice.

The president's promise to address the climate is already being carried out through executive branch agencies and the White House even as much of the administration's focus is still trained on Congress.

Among the policies administration officials are deliberating are federal rule changes to limit fossil fuel development on federal lands, reforming building and fuel efficiency standards and new efforts to expand and preserve public lands.

More: Electric cars aren't the climate-change answer Joe Biden is selling you

Biden has taken other climate focused actions, including rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and signing an executive order upon taking office that directed federal agencies to prioritize combatting climate change as well as public and environmental health. He's also ordered a temporary pause on the issuance of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

Is it enough? Not for Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat who co-authored the Green New Deal.

“We believe that this is the moment that requires us to act big, think big, have a program that matches the magnitude of the problems that we’re confronted with and to do so with justice,” he said Tuesday. “We’re going to be calling for he highest aspirations that our country can reach.”

Contributing: Savannah Behrmann, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earth Day: Biden faces heat from progressives and moderates on climate

Recommended Stories

  • Environmental activists stage flash mob in Indonesia

    Around 30 activists wearing gas masks, face masks with images of a crying earth and holding colorful placards danced on a bustling Jakarta street as they called on the Indonesian government to come up with policies that would not 'kill the earth'.They also blamed climate change as the cause of natural disasters in the archipelago.Earlier this month, more than 180 were killed in eastern Indonesia after cyclone Seroja hit the remote region. The country's weather agency head Dwikorita Karnawati had said once-rare tropical cyclones were happening more often in Indonesia and climate change could be to blame.Last year, Indonesia has received $103.8 million fund from the United Nation's Green Climate Fund to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle forest fires.

  • Letters to the Editor: Get rid of nuclear weapons. Not just some of them — all of them

    It isn't enough for the U.S. to surrender just its aging ground-based nuclear missiles. If it doesn't make sense to have some nukes, it doesn't make sense to have any.

  • House votes to limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing

    The House voted 350-71 Wednesday evening to pass legislation that would limit U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia as a consequence of the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi forces.Why it matters: President Biden came into office promising a "recalibration" of the U.S.' relationship with the Kingdom, as some critics say the U.S. hasn't gone far enough to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) reintroduced the bill in February, noting its intention is to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the killing of Khashoggi."Justice for Jamal demands a complete re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Kingdom. The Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act will do that," Connolly said a the time.The big picture: The "Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021" would restrict the sale and export of arms unless the White House "certifies to the Congress that the Saudi government is not violating the human rights of dissidents or detainees."Of note: The president would be able to waive the limit in cases of national security necessity.The bill would require the White House to report to Congress about the repression of dissidents in Saudi Arabia.The halt would apply for 120 days, with the option to be renewed for a total of three years. What's next: The bill will go to the Senate for a vote. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden under pressure to become first U.S. president to recognize Armenian genocide

    Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are pressing President Biden to be the first U.S. president to acknowledge the events as genocide.

  • Tears, joy, call to action as Chauvin is convicted

    Tears, cheers and cries of jubilation in Minneapolis on Tuesday, as ex-policeman Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.Near the intersection where Floyd was killed last May, now renamed in his honor, one woman fell to the ground in relief, while others demanded further action."I feel like the fact that we were able to secure justice for George Floyd means that we can secure justice for every black person who was killed by police."Chauvin's conviction on all three charges - second-degree murder, manslaughter and third-degree murder - ends a three-week trial which has become the focal point of a national movement for racial justice."A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice."Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. President Joe Biden praised the verdict from the White House Tuesday evening, but urged more work to be done."It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the vice president just referred to. The systemic racism that is a stain on our nation's soul, the knee on the neck of justice for black Americans."In a statement released on Twitter, former President Barack Obama wrote that "we know that true justice is about more than a single verdict in a single trial."And speaking to reporters after the verdict, George Floyd's brother Philonise said his fight wasn't over just yet."I'm a put up a fight every day because I'm not just fighting for George anymore. I'm fighting for everybody around this world... People from Brazil, from Ghana, from Germany, everybody, London, Italy, they're all saying the same thing - we won't be able to breathe until you are able to breathe. Today, we are able to breathe again."Marchers across the country answered that call to action on Tuesday, as they took to the streets in the wake of Chauvin's conviction, continuing to shout George Floyd's name.

  • Ukraine crisis may be Putin's test for the Biden administration

    It makes sense that the Biden team would seek to repair relations with Russia, but this may also be perceived as weakness on the part of the White House.

  • Biden will commit to cutting U.S. emissions in half by 2030

    The president is set to announce the pledge during remarks at the White House's virtual climate summit Thursday.

  • ‘Today We Are Able to Breathe Again’

    Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office/GettyMINNEAPOLIS—Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd for more than nine minutes in an arrest that spurred a worldwide reckoning on race, has been convicted of murder.After about 10 hours of deliberations, jurors in Hennepin County court found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the unarmed Black man’s death after the May 25, 2020, arrest, in which the former officer was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he cried out for help. The 12 jurors, who were sequestered and deliberated at a nearby hotel, did not have any questions for the court.“I would not call today’s verdict justice... because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday. “George Floyd mattered because he was a human being.”As Judge Peter Cahill read the guilty verdict, Chauvin remained unemotional, staring at the judge from the defense table with a blue mask covering most of his face. Chauvin’s attorney reportedly tried to talk his client, but he was “in a daze.” At one point, the ex-officer turned his chair and glanced at Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who was visibly shaking during the hearing. Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, and now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison. His sentencing will take place in two months. President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021 The guilty verdict was greeted with an eruption of gleeful cheers outside the Hennepin County Government Center and George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, where dozens had gathered ahead of the monumental announcement. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also cheered the jury’s decision, calling the Floyd family to congratulate them. During his news conference on Tuesday, Biden insisted that “no one should be above the law and today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough.”“It was a murder in full light of day and ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism...a stain on our nation's soul,” Biden said. A throng of people near the Hennepin County courthouse moved into the street while speakers passed a bullhorn, calling for continued justice. Others grilled on the sidewalk in what appeared to be a city-wide celebration. A half dozen law enforcement and National Guard members overlooked the plaza from a balcony in the highly fortified block of downtown Minneapolis.“As a Black woman, I heard the verdict, but for so long we have not been seen or heard,” Rachel Washington, a Minneapolis resident, told The Daily Beast after admitting the guilty verdict still feels “unreal.” “I’m watching the celebration, but it hasn’t sunk in yet...but I feel like Black lives today matter. Justice was served today.”Cherise Brown, of Minneapolis, told The Daily Beast the verdict feels good—but once Chauvin is sentenced “it will be a lot better.” Despite the victory, Brown said she still fears for the safety of her 27-year-old Black son. Alexis Kramer, a Maplewood resident, admitted that the verdict brings mixed feelings because while she believes the jury “chose to do the right thing,” she still wants to see ongoing systemic change.“I believe today is one step forward,” Kramer told The Daily Beast. “I’m just sad that it had to take all the rioting and looting to get them to actually listen.”Celebrations over the guilty verdict also broke out in other cities across the country. Shortly after 6 p.m. there were around 200 people milling around the Barclays Center in New York City, wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts and listening to organizers give speeches. Spike Lee showed up on his bike in a purple tie-dye outfit and posed for pictures with kids and activists, and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley gave a quick speech.Blocks away from the Barclays center, news of the verdict was blooming on the streets in a less organized way, with people sticking their heads out of bodegas to talk to their neighbors and chatting animatedly with strangers about the verdict.“With the verdict that came down, we’re okay with it, but we still need more change. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but if we get one [guilty verdict] then we can get more,” said Bishop Lord, 49.“I’m feeling a mix of emotions. I don’t want to be here but I know it’s important to be here. Sure, they convicted the guy, but I’m still upset. I’ve been feeling F’d up ever since I saw that film of George Floyd, this guy kneeling on his neck. I can barely talk right now, but I’m grateful to all of the allies out here tonight,” said Joseph Sellman, a member of Black Lives Matter New York.Floyd’s final pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry, bringing energy to the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed scrutiny of Black deaths at the hands of police. The verdict comes just days after a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, apparently firing her service weapon by accident instead of a Taser during the traffic stop. Wright’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in a city already on edge, with hundreds of residents taking to the streets.“Today we are able to breathe again,” Philonise Floyd said during a press conference after the jury’s decision was announced. Terrence Floyd, another brother, added: “History is here. This is monumental.”WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd’s family, celebrated the verdict, saying it sends a “clear message” to law enforcement across the country.“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America,” Crump said in a statement. “This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement.”Anticipating potential unrest ahead of the verdict, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz had declared a peacetime emergency in seven counties in the state. Minnesota National Guard soldiers joined local law enforcement in guarding the courthouse, which was surrounded by a chain-link fence and concrete barriers. Prosecutors Say Floyd Died Because Chauvin’s ‘Heart Was Too Small’ as Case Heads to JuryOver the four-week watershed trial, prosecutors argued Chauvin, 45, “betrayed” his badge on May 25 when he ignored Floyd’s dozens of pleas for help as he knelt on his neck for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds.” Chauvin’s defense insisted the former cop was just doing what any other “reasonable officer” would do during a “dynamic” arrest.“George Floyd didn’t have to die that day; shouldn’t have died that day. But for the fact that the defendant decided not to get up and not to let up, George Floyd died,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher told jurors in Hennepin County court during closing arguments on Monday.Schleicher insisted that Chauvin heard Floyd’s pleas for help “but he just didn’t listen” and “chose pride over policing.” Schleicher added that while Floyd repeated he couldn’t breathe 27 times in the first four minutes and 45 seconds of his arrest, all Chauvin did “was mock him,” telling him, “It takes a lot of oxygen to complain.”“He knew better. He just didn’t do better. What [Chauvin] did is not policing. What [Chauvin] did is assault,” the prosecutor added. “That day, his badge wasn’t in the right place. He’s not on trial for who he was. He’s on trial for what he did.”To make that point, prosecutors called several of Chauvin’s former peers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who claimed the ex-cop “absolutely” violated department protocol. Three medical experts also testified that Floyd died of low oxygen from the cop’s actions during the arrest. In the gut-wrenching video, Floyd can be heard repeatedly asking for help, calling out for his mother, and saying he could not breathe.Veteran Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Charged With Second-Degree ManslaughterChauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, offered his own narrative to the jury. With seven of his own witnesses, Nelson argued that Floyd’s death could have been caused by several other factors, including carbon-monoxide poisoning or his history of drug use, and not necessarily his client’s forceful knee restraint. At least two law-enforcement officers who also assisted the Minneapolis police department during Floyd’s arrest testified that the crowd that surrounded the officer was “very aggressive”—which may have spooked him.“There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force,” Nelson insisted during his closing argument on Monday. “These are officers doing their jobs in a highly stressful situation. It’s tragic. It’s tragic.”Nelson urged jurors to look at the “totality” of Floyd’s arrest—and not just the nine minutes Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. He also argued that several factors could have contributed to Floyd’s death and that Chauvin was distracted while dealing with the growing anger from bystanders and failed to notice that Floyd had stopped breathing.“Human behavior is unpredictable and nobody knows that better than a police officer. Someone can be compliant one second and fighting the next,” Nelson said. “Officers are human beings capable of making mistakes in highly stressful situations.”Three other officers involved in the arrest—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will now face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James deletes tweet telling Ohio police officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • George W Bush says Capitol riot made him ‘sick’ and calls it ‘a terrible moment in our history’

    The 43rd president refuses to blame Trump for direction of GOP

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • America’s first trans billionaire may leave Tennessee over state’s anti-trans bills

    “No state benefits from the perception that it is an intolerant and unwelcome place for people of different backgrounds,” Jennifer Pritzker says

  • ‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Emotional tributes to Black man killed by police in North Carolina a day after Chauvin verdict

    Andrew Brown shot as deputies carried out search warrant in Elizabeth City

  • Eric Andre says he was racially profiled and drug searched at Atlanta airport

    ‘Clayton County PD violated my rights,’ comedian says

  • ‘We can’t worship the automobile forever.’ Grapevine celebrates its grand train station

    The Main Station features connections to TEXRail, an international food hall and a 150-foot observation tower.

  • What is the Paris climate agreement and why did the US rejoin?

    After the rejoining the agreement, the US wants to show it is serious about climate change.