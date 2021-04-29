  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Biden made these promises for his first 100 days as president. Here's where he stands.

Chelsey Cox and Amanda Hernández, USA TODAY
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This week marks President Joe Biden's 100th day in office, as well as his first address to a joint session of Congress.

In his speech, the president recognized many of the accomplishments of his administration during the past four months. Traditionally used as a benchmark of progress for a new president, the first 100 days of the Biden administration were defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here's where Biden stands on the proposals and promises he made as a presidential candidate and as a newly minted president:

COVID-19 & health

In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.

Completed

  • The administration passed its goal of 100 million vaccines distributed on March 19 –more than a month earlier than scheduled. The U.S. reached 200 million shots on April 21.

  • Biden rescinded former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization. The U.S. rejoined the WHO in January, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci was chosen by Biden as the country's representative on the world body's executive committee.

  • As one of his first acts as president, Biden signed an executive order mandating masks, physical distancing and other CDC-recommended public health measures on all federal property to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

  • The administration set a goal to launch or support 100 community vaccination centers within the first month of Biden's presidency. The federal government has supplied personnel, funding or and equipment to help establish 441 centers since Jan. 20, according to a statement from The White House.

In progress:

  • Biden signed an executive order in January to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the administration reopened ACA enrollment for the uninsured through May 15.

  • The administration released a seven-point plan to beat COVID-19. It includes:

    • Regular, reliable access to free testing; guaranteed personal protective equipment.

    • Evidenced-based guidance for communities; equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines.

    • Expanded protections for older Americans and those at higher risk of contracting coronavirus.

    • Expanding defenses against pandemic threats from other countries.

    • Implementing a nationwide mask mandate.

  • Biden's COVID-19 relief package included $10 billion to help schools expand COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff to facilitate sending children back to school. In February, the president said he wanted more than 50% of schools to have some in-person teaching at least once a week by Day 100 of his presidency.

  • A third of vaccines administered by community vaccination centers to hard-hit neighborhoods will be delivered by mobile units provided by the administration.

Climate

Completed:

  • Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change in January, overturning Trump's decision to remove the U.S. from the accord.

  • The administration promised to finance efforts toward lowering greenhouse gas emissions as part of implementing objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement.

In progress:

Economy and taxes

Completed:

In progress:

  • The president signed an executive order in February to strengthen the resiliency of U.S. supply chains. The secretaries of Commerce, Defense, Energy and Health are required to submit reports on supply chain risks within 100 days.

  • Biden issued an executive order in January directing the federal government to purchase goods made in American whenever possible.

Not started:

Immigration

Completed:

  • Biden revoked Trump's 2017 Interior Enforcement Executive Order, which broadened the criteria for undocumented immigrants subject to deportation via executive order on Day One. The order also restarted the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Secure Communities program which prioritizes immigrants with criminal records for removal and supported the federal 287(g) deportation program authorizing ICE to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies.

  • Biden signed an executive order to reunify migrant families in February, rescinding a Trump administration family separation policy. The efforts will be implemented by a task force headed by the secretary of Homeland Security.

  • Biden ended Trump's travel ban on travelers entering the U.S. from several Muslim majority countries via executive order on the first day of is presidency. The administration committed to screening entrants through information sharing with other governments.

  • On his first day in office, Biden signed a proclamation to halt the construction of the Trump administration's border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

In progress:

  • Biden's U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 has not yet been voted on in the House. The bill would:

  • Biden attempted to reverse the "public charge" rule –a policy implemented by Trump that denied green cards to immigrants who use public benefits. The Supreme Court refused to argue the legality of the rule because the administration and several states declined to enforce it.

  • Presidential candidate Biden proposed protecting undocumented immigrants and veterans who served in the military and their spouses from deportation.

  • The administration proposed ending prolonged detention for migrants, but no announcements have been made regarding investments in case management systems to process migrants out of detention centers.

  • Biden's proposed meeting with regional leaders to discuss issues surrounding migrants has not yet occurred. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico about root causes of migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Not started:

  • Biden tried to deliver on his promise to block deportations for most for 100 days, but a federal judge in Texas issued a temporary order in January to stop enforcement of the stay in deportations. The judge later ruled the pause violated federal law and exceeded the president's authority.

Housing

In progress:

  • As a presidential candidate, Biden said he would direct his secretary of Housing and Urban Development to fully review federal housing policies to make sure they prioritize a "housing first" approach. This month, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced the allocation of nearly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for the HOME Investment Partnership Program to create affordable housing services.

Not started:

  • Presidential candidate Biden proposed developing a national strategy to make housing a right for all. Biden said he would direct his HUD secretary to lead a task force of mayors and other elected officials to build a roadmap within his first 100 days in office. Fudge has not yet implemented this plan.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden 100 days: Where the president stands on his promises

Recommended Stories

  • How to Prepare for Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

    These pro tips will help make your vaccine experience a breeze.

  • How Joe Biden's speech to Congress differs from past presidential addresses

    Things will look a lot different during the annual presidential address, from COVID-19 guidelines to history being made behind the podium.

  • 'America is on the move again,' Biden will say in first speech before Congress

    On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will tell Congress the U.S. must prove that democracy and government 'still work.'

  • Biden to lay out a recovery plan in his first address to a joint session of Congress

    President Joe Biden will address Congress for the first time in his term on the eve of his 100th day in office on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

  • GOP's Sen. Scott suggests Dems use race as political weapon

    Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats on Wednesday of dividing the country and suggested they're wielding race as “a political weapon," using the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s maiden speech to Congress to credit the GOP for leading the country out of its pandemic struggles and toward a hopeful future. Scott, R-S.C., in his nationally televised rebuttal of Biden's address, belittled the new president's initial priorities — aimed at combating the deadly virus and spurring the economy — as wasteful expansions of big government. “We should be expanding options and opportunities for all families," said Scott, who preaches a message of optimism while remaining a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, "not throwing money at certain issues because Democrats think they know best.”

  • 4 Things to Look for When Checking Your Credit Reports

    Your credit report contains a lot of key information about you. Here are some items to put on your radar.

  • ‘What’s In It For Us’ podcast breaks down President Biden’s first 100 days in office

    With just a few days left on the clock until his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden has outlined some of the key legislative priorities that could define his presidency and offer a long-lasting and progressive step forward for the most vulnerable among us. In a recently unveiled $1.52 trillion spending plan, President Biden prioritized education, research and fighting climate change. Scholar and President of Community Change Dorian Warren says the question now is: can the Biden Administration actually implement some of its big goals?

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • President Joe Biden discusses foreign policy and international relationships

    President Biden said, “America will not back away from our commitments, our commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to our alliances.”

  • President Biden made America great again in the eyes of the world: poll

    President Joe Biden has made America great again in the eyes of several U.S. allies, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The latest surveys asked adults in 14 nations about whether they had a favorable or unfavorable view of the United States. America’s favorability rating jumped 22 percentage points in Germany alone since Jan. 20, with 46% of Germans now holding favorable views toward the U.S., compared with 37% holding unfavorable views.

  • Presidents’ first 100 days: Meaningful milestone or debunked benchmark?

    The greatest presidents take the lead and never relinquish it, even if the ground they cover is occasionally sloppy.

  • In His Speech to Congress, Joe Biden Sets Out a Vision for ‘Competition, Not Conflict’ With China

    In his speech to Congress Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned that “The autocrats will not win the future.”

  • Joe Biden’s first 100 days: Pledges kept and promises broken

    Joe Biden promised to tackle climate change, gun legislation, the vaccine rollout and much more when he took office. In 100 days, the US president has kept a number of these promises, but others have not yet been fulfilled. The pandemic Mr Biden pledged to administer 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. He hit that goal on day 58 and set a new one for 200 million doses by April 29. This was met on April 21, or day 92. During his presidency more than 215 million doses have been injected into people’s arms (adding to the 16 million people vaccinated under President Trump) and everyone over 16 is eligible for a free jab. The US will have enough doses for everyone by the end of May. Some 42.3 per cent of American adults have had at least one dose and 30 per cent are fully vaccinated. By comparison, the UK has vaccinated half its adult population, but only 20 per cent of Brits are fully vaccinated

  • Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

    First Lady Jill Biden has invited five guests to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Javier Quiroz Castro, a registered nurse from Mexico who lives in Houston, is recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for people who arrived in the US with migrant families as children. Maria-Isabel Ballivian is the executive director of Virginia’s Annandale Christian Community for Action Child Development Center, which serves 200 at-risk children in Fairfax County, according to the White House.

  • The US's popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Joe Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries that were polled.

  • Young widow arrested on suspicion of murdering Japan’s self-styled ‘Don Juan’

    Saki Sudo suspected of making Nosuke Nozaki ingest a lethal amount of an illegal drug

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mysterious Black Eye May Be From Harsh Jail Lights, Lawyers Say

    HandoutIn the latest legal spat between Ghislaine Maxwell and the feds, lawyers for the alleged accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein suggest she got a “black eye” from shielding her face from the harsh lighting inside her jail cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.The British socialite and accused sex-trafficker has been denied bail four times since her arrest for grooming minors last July. On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected Maxwell’s request to be released on bond. At oral arguments the day before, her lawyer David Oscar Markus complained about her conditions in the federal lockup, claiming MDC guards were keeping Maxwell awake at night by conducting suicide checks and flashing lights in her cell every 15 minutes.In its order, the appeals court said, “To the extent Appellant seeks relief specific to her sleeping conditions, such request should be addressed to the District Court.”Ghislaine Counters Toilet Flushing Smears With Bizarre, Gushing WebsiteBobbi Sternheim, another attorney for Maxwell, wasted no time writing to a Manhattan federal court judge over the 59-year-old’s supposed sleep deprivation. She also included a photo of Maxwell with a bruise under her left eye as an exhibit.“While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores,” Sternheim wrote Judge Alison J. Nathan on Thursday. “However, there is concern that the bruise may be related to the need for Ms. Maxwell to shield her eyes from the lights projected into her cell throughout the night.”According to Sternheim, Maxwell “resorts to using a sock or towel to cover her eyes in an awkward attempt to shield them from disrupting illumination every 15 minutes.”“Ms. Maxwell continues to be disrupted throughout the night by guards shining a flash/strobe light into her cell, claiming that her breathing must be checked,” Sternheim added. “The myth that Ms. Maxwell’s conditions of confinement are related to her being a suicide risk was laid to rest during the oral argument: There is nothing to support that contrived claim.”On Wednesday night, Sternheim wrote, MDC staff confronted Maxwell about the bruise covering her left eye and warned they’d place her in the lockup’s Special Housing Unit, or solitary confinement, if she didn’t tell them how she got it.The lawyer asked the court to direct MDC to stop its 15-minute checks of Maxwell or “justify the need for the disruptive flashlight surveillance.”Nathan has ordered prosecutors and MDC legal counsel to answer whether Maxwell is being subjected to flashlight surveillance as described; what the basis is for doing so; and whether the jail can provide Maxwell with an appropriate eye covering.Maxwell’s legal team has repeatedly claimed she’s suffering from “detrimental” conditions in the federal detention center. In response, the government fired off its own missive to the court claiming Maxwell was cared for as well as any other prisoner, and that jail staff had to remind her to clean her cell and flush her toilet.When Maxwell appeared before a judge last week, the socialite did not appear to be frail or in poor health as her lawyers have claimed.Maxwell faces trial this summer for allegedly grooming, abusing and trafficking four underage girls for Epstein from a period covering 1994 to 1997 and 2001 to 2004. Her lawyers asked Nathan to postpone the trial until next year.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China