US-Russia standoff to take centre stage as Biden and Putin agree meeting

Biden, who has sought to take a tougher line on Russia than his predecessor, met Putin in Moscow in 2011 - AP

President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva, the White House said Tuesday, setting the stage for a new chapter in the fraught US-Russian relationship.

The meeting in the Swiss city will be on June 16, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," she said.

Mr Biden's administration has called out Mr Putin on allegations that the Russians interfered in last year's US presidential election and that the Kremlin was behind a hacking campaign - commonly referred to as the SolarWinds breach - in which Russian hackers infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine U.S. agencies.

It has also criticized Russia for the arrest and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and publicly acknowledged that it has low to moderate confidence that Russian agents were offering bounties to the Taliban to attack U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

It was the US President who suggested a summit to Putin earlier this year - AFP

The Biden administration announced sanctions in March against several mid-level and senior Russian officials, along with more than a dozen businesses and other entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on Mr Navalny in August 2020 and his subsequent jailing. Mr Navlany returned to Russia days before Mr Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration and was quickly arrested.

Last month, the administration announced it was expelling 10 Russian diplomats and sanctioning dozens of Russia companies and individuals in response to the SolarWinds hack and election interference allegations.

But even as Mr Biden moved forward with the latest round of sanctions, he acknowledged that he held back on taking tougher action - an attempt to send the message to Putin that he still held hope that the U.S. and Russia could come to an understanding for the rules of the game in their adversarial relationship.

Story continues

In fact, he brought up the idea of holding a third-country summit in an April 13 call in which he notified Mr Putin that a second round of sanctions was coming.

During his campaign for the White House, Mr Biden described Russia as the "biggest threat" to U.S. security and alliances, and he disparaged his predecessor President Donald Trump for his cozy relationship with Mr Putin.

In March, Mr Biden in an ABC News interview responded affirmatively when asked by interviewer George Stephanopoulos whether he thought Mr Putin was "a killer."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Biden's comment demonstrated he "definitely does not want to improve relations" with Russia and that relations between the countries were "very bad."