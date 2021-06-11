What countries are in the G-7 summit and what do they do? What you need to know for Biden's trip to Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden traveled to Europe on Wednesday on the first international trip of his presidency which coincides with the European Union's recent reopening of its borders to vaccinated tourists.

During the eight-day tour, Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, visit Queen Elizabeth II and attend the Group of Seven, or G-7, summit in Cornwall, England on June 11-13. It is the first time the summit has met in nearly two years and the first meeting in the post-Donald Trump era.

What is the G-7? Here's what you should know:

Which countries are in the G-7?

The informal intergovernmental group is comprised of the world's seven largest, most-advanced economies. Since 1975, leaders from France, Germany (formerly West Germany), Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States have met at a host location. Canada joined the following year.

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have much to discuss before the G-7 summit in Cornwall, Britain.
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have much to discuss before the G-7 summit in Cornwall, Britain.

Russia became an official member in 1997, but its membership was indefinitely suspended seven years ago for occupying and annexing Crimea from Ukraine. The "G-8" once again became the G-7 in 2014.

What does the G-7 do?

The group usually meets annually to discuss major global economic issues. The economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are// on the agenda this year along with climate change, defense and security and reestablishing the diplomacy some European allies found lacking during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

More: Biden heads to Europe for G7 summit, but what is it all about?

What will Biden talk to the G-7 about?

The president will announce that the U.S. will purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Global vaccine alliance COVAX will distribute the doses to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and the African Union.

The leaders will also address the rise in China's influence in the world economy and potential national security threats posed by the Chinese government.

In a June 5 editorial published online by The Washington Post, Biden said world democracies must protect advanced technology from illicit use.

"The world’s major democracies will be offering a high-standard alternative to China for upgrading physical, digital and health infrastructure that is more resilient and supports global development," he wrote.

Biden added, "As new technologies reshape our world in fundamental ways, exposing vulnerabilities like ransomware attacks and creating threats such as invasive AI-driven surveillance, the democracies of the world must together ensure that our values govern the use and development of these innovations — not the interests of autocrats."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which nations are involved in G7 summit? What you need to know

Recommended Stories

  • Poland regrets Biden not meeting east European leaders during trip

    Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's decision not to meet eastern European leaders on his first trip abroad. In an interview published by Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Friday, Rau also regretted Washington had waived sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is being built to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany. Biden's eight-day trip to Europe includes a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies in England, talks in Brussels with leaders of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance, and a summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • President Biden tax announcement expected at G-7 summit today

    Biden will also meet with members of the British Royal family. ABC News’ Karen Travers has more on what to expect today.

  • The unseen tensions at the G-7

    The G-7 gets underway today, and there's plenty on the line (and to talk about).

  • Biden attends G-7 summit amid post-Trump mood of global cooperation

    President Joe Biden on Friday met with top allies in Cornwall, England, for a G-7 leaders summit, the first such in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began. While the focus of the summit's agenda is on multilateral initiatives affecting the G-7 countries, all eyes are on the president’s upcoming sitdown with Russian President Vladimir Putin set for next Wednesday. Ahead of a group photo with other G-7 leaders Friday, the president was asked by a reporter what his message was for Putin.

  • Are you supposed to be enjoying yourselves? Queen Elizabeth asks G7

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth met U.S. President Joe Biden under the canopy of the world's largest indoor rainforest on Friday as she hosted a reception for leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations, who are holding a three-day summit. The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other senior members of the British royal family, with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present. It was their first major public event together since the funeral in April of Prince Philip, the queen's husband of more than seven decades.

  • Merrick Garland: DOJ Will 'Never Stop Working' To Protect Voting Rights

    The attorney general said the DOJ will fight back as Republican-led state legislatures pass voting restrictions because of Donald Trump's voter fraud lies.

  • Biden and G-7 partners launch infrastructure initiative for developing countries

    The initiative is called "Build Back Better World," a play on President Biden's slogan for improving infrastructure at home.

  • Putin calls Trump ‘talented individual’ and laughs when asked if he’s a killer

    Washington-Moscow relations at lowest point in years, says Russian president

  • Justice Department Launches Probe Into Trump DOJ's Use Of Secret Subpoenas

    Under Donald Trump, the department subpoenaed Apple for data belonging to House Democrats and journalists investigating his ties to Russia.

  • Virtual keyboard apps removed from Chinese app stores

    Chinese app stores removed several apps developed by companies including Sogou and Iflytek amid increased scrutiny of the technology sector and data protection. As of Friday afternoon, the so-called input method apps, which serve as virtual keyboards, could not be downloaded on Chinese Apple iOS store and Android app stores operated by Chinese smartphone makers such as Huawei. Iflytek said in a statement that the app was removed due to violations of personal data collection rules, and it already completed the "rectification" and was currently waiting for approval from the regulators.

  • UK recovery quickens in April as economy posts record annual jump

    Britain's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic sped up in April as lockdown measures eased, with the fastest monthly growth since July leaving output a record 27.6% higher than a year earlier, when the virus was rampant and lockdown tightest. The figures on Friday from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed rapid growth in the services sector as non-essential retail and hospitality businesses opened their doors after months of closure and schools fully restarted. Economic output rose by 2.3% month-on-month in April, marking the fastest growth since July, the ONS said, and slightly above the Reuters poll consensus for a 2.2% increase.

  • Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton & Prince William Appear Together For First Time Since Lilibet’s Birth

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall arrived with the Queen at Eden Project, an eco-tourism site created out of an old quarry pit. Following the royals, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walked in together holding hands. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson escorted The Queen to the photo with French President Emmanuel Macron by their side.

  • Most relaxed cow in the world chews her cud in a sunny meadow

    Phyllis is the most relaxed cow in the world. She wanders freely over her meadow and enjoys the fresh air. When she's grazed enough, she simply lies in the sunshine, or the shade, as she prefers, and she close her eyes while she chews her cud.

  • Google pledges to work with UK regulator in plan to remove browser cookies

    Alphabet Inc's Google would not be able to eliminate user-tracking technology that is important to advertisers from its Chrome browser without sign-off from Britain's competition regulator under a proposal released on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority in January began reviewing Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome as early as next year. Companies in the $250 billion global online display advertising industry had expressed concern that the loss of cookies in the world's most popular browser would harm their ability to collect information for personalising ads and make them ever more reliant on Google's user databases.

  • Keira Knightley faces backlash after revealing she wore Chanel and red lipstick every day in lockdown

    ‘The courage this must have taken, she’s so brave,’ one reader wrote

  • Exclusive-Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday to reset relations with Britain as long as Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union. Since Britain completed its exit from the EU late last year, relations with the bloc and particularly France have soured, with Macron becoming the most vocal critic of London's refusal to honour the terms of part of its Brexit deal. At a meeting at the Group of Seven rich nations in southwestern England, Macron told Johnson the two countries had common interests, but that ties could improve only if Johnson kept his word on Brexit, a source said.

  • Jill Biden, Kate Middleton visit school to focus on early childhood education

    First lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge on Friday visited a school in Cornwall, the site of the G-7 summit, to focus on the importance of early childhood education. Biden, a longtime teacher, and the duchess, formally known as Kate Middleton, toured the state-funded Connor Downs Academy, which works with students who have experienced trauma in their lives. The two women chatted with the students, ages 4-11, asking them about the projects they were working on and the students, all wearing uniforms, showed off their work.

  • Scottish rapist who fled to California and faked his own death is jailed after US Marshals track him down

    Many considered him dead but was brought home to face justice for his many crimes

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’