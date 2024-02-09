The Joe Biden memory lapses spelling trouble for his White House bid

The US president has insisted his memory is 'fine' - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is once again being attacked over his powers of recall.

The US president, 81, angrily defended himself on Wednesday against an accusation of “significant limitations in his memory” by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

In a report which cleared Mr Biden of any wrongdoing over the mishandling of classified documents, Mr Hur said the president had twice failed to recall when he had served as vice president under Barack Obama and had forgotten the date his son Beau died.

Mr Biden responded by insisting his memory was “fine” and added: “I don’t need anyone to remind me of when he passed away.”

However, there have been plenty of previous occasions when Mr Biden’s public comments have caused confusion during his presidency.

The dead French president

Mr Biden recounted an anecdote earlier this week from the G7 summit in 2021. He recalled that during a meeting he told world leaders that “America is back”, prompting “Mitterrand from Germany” to offer his opinion.

“Mitterrand from Germany – I mean, from France – looked at me and said, ‘You know, what... why… how long you back for?” he said, apparently referring to French president Emmanuel Macron.

François Mitterrand was elected president of France in 1981 and remained in office until 1995, dying the following year.

Confusion over Hamas

In a tough week for Mr Biden, he also appeared to forget the name of Hamas when speaking to the press in the White House on Tuesday.

The president was asked about hostage negotiations in the Middle East, involving Hamas. “There’s been a response from the opposition,” he said, appearing to pause until a reporter suggested the word he was searching for was “Hamas”.

“Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas,” Mr Biden continued. “But it seems to be a little over the top. We’re not sure where it is. There’s a continuing negotiation right now.”

Iraq or Ukraine?

The president has confused the war in Ukraine with the Iraq war, which ended in 2011.

Speaking to reporters at the White House in June 2023, he was asked if he believed Russian president Vladimir Putin had been weakened by the Wagner Group’s mutiny that summer.

Mr Biden responded by saying that Putin was “clearly losing the war in Iraq”.

‘God save the Queen’ months after her death

Mr Biden appeared confused again in the same month when he closed out a speech on gun control with the words: “God save the Queen, man.”

The president was speaking to a group of gun safety advocates in Connecticut at the time who were left baffled.

It was unclear if he was referring to Queen Camilla, the late Queen Elizabeth II or Queen Charlotte – who as wife of King George III was the last British queen to preside over the American colonies.

The White House later sought to explain away the bizarre reference by saying that he was merely “commenting to someone in the crowd”.

Who is playing rugby against Ireland?

Mr Biden mixed up the All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans during his visit to Ireland in April 2023.

Speaking at a pub in Dundalk, where he was paying tribute to his distant cousin Rob Kearney, the Irish rugby international, the president said: “You see this tie I have with this shamrock on it? This was given to me by one of these guys right here. He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans, oh God.”

The Black and Tans were former British soldiers recruited as reinforcement constables during Ireland’s war of independence. The All Blacks is the nickname of New Zealand’s national rugby team.

