Did Joe Biden miss his moment?

Speed read

What’s happening? Former Vice President Joe Biden is under fire after Nevada legislator Lucy Flores said he inappropriately planted a “big slow kiss” on her head at a 2014 campaign rally. A second woman claimed Biden made her uncomfortable when he leaned in to rub noses at a 2009 fundraiser. Both women said the contact was not sexual but that it crossed lines. The charges have renewed scrutiny of a pattern of intimate physical interactions — many caught on camera — that have earned Biden the internet nickname “Creepy Uncle Joe.”

Why it’s sparking debate? Biden has all but confirmed that he will soon announce his 2020 candidacy, but these incidents are forcing the question: Should Biden run for president? Some argue he could divide Democrats generationally and wonder whether he can succeed in a post-#MeToo world. One older Democratic donor likened Biden to a “friendly grandpa” from “a different generation,” but others say his candidacy could alienate younger voters who may see his behavior as “creepy.” There were already questions over whether 76-year-old Biden is too old to run. Now some are asking whether he’s also too old-school and if the “Joe being Joe” defense will fly in 2020.

What’s next? Biden has yet to officially declare his candidacy, and it remains to be seen if the controversy will affect his decision. During a news conference Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “I don’t think that this disqualifies him from being president. … Not at all.” However, she had previously conceded that Biden needs to be more aware of how his actions could be received.

For Biden’s part, he first issued a statement saying he “doesn’t recall” the incident as described by Flores but added: “We have arrived at an important time when women feel that they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention, and I will.” On Wednesday he commented further in a two-minute video posted to Twitter in which he vowed to be “more mindful” of personal space, but still stopped short of an apology to the women who have spoken out against him.

“Social norms have begun to change; they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset — and I get it,” he said.

Perspectives

Biden is not a sexual predator, but he’s out of touch and should reconsider running.

“I don’t think Biden’s avuncular pawing is a #MeToo story. … But if Biden was more oblivious than predatory, his history still puts him out of step with the mores of an increasingly progressive Democratic Party. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that some Democrats are bracing ‘for an extended reckoning about Mr. Biden and gender if he enters the race.’ The inevitably of such a reckoning should make Biden reconsider getting in.” — Michelle Godlberg, New York Times

Biden represents an old era in a moment when voters want a new one.

“In short, Biden proudly, but also problematically, represents an old era at a time when many voters want a new one. If these allegations dent his prospective candidacy, it will not be because they show the man to be different than anyone thought he was, but because it is time for the country to be different than it used to be.” — Lisa Belkin, Yahoo News

Friendly grandpa or creepy uncle? Generations are split on Biden.

“Anyone who knows Biden knows that he is a very warm and tactile personality. There are a million examples of it. … It’s not lasciviousness. It’s just his style. The problem he has is that these gestures, which he and most of the recipients viewed as benign, are now being judged in a different time and through a different lens.” — David Axelrod, Politico

Biden needs to knock if off — but so does the mob.

“What we all are learning, we should hope, is that we should respect women who have the courage to come forward about their experiences with unwanted physical contact. They deserve the benefit of the doubt both about their versions of events and about how they were made to feel. But it is also important — and a sign that a social movement is maturing into a social norm — to recognize that not every offense is of equal severity. Also worth factoring in is whether an alleged perpetrator was acting with malevolence or just cluelessness.” — Karen Tumulty, Washington Post