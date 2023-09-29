Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Dianne Feinstein
The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein was in politics for decades.
Political leaders paid tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein Friday, as news of the trailblazing California Democrat’s death reverberated around Capitol Hill.
Feinstein chief of staff James Sauls described his former boss as a “force of nature” in a statement announcing her death and acknowledging her “undeniable and extraordinary” legacy.
“There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend,” he said.
Read additional tributes below:
President Joe Biden
Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American. A true trailblazer. And for Jill and me, a cherished friend.
In San Francisco, she showed enormous poise and courage in the wake of tragedy, and became a powerful voice for American values. Serving in the Senate together for more than 15 years, I had a front row seat to what Dianne was able to accomplish. It’s why I recruited her to serve on the Judiciary Committee when I was Chairman – I knew what she was made of, and I wanted her on our team. There’s no better example of her skillful legislating and sheer force of will than when she turned passion into purpose, and led the fight to ban assault weapons. Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties. She’s made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations.
Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration. She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most.
As we mourn with her daughter Katherine and the Feinstein family, her team in the Senate, and the people of California, we take comfort that Dianne is reunited again with her beloved Richard. May God Bless Dianne Feinstein.
Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
“Paul, my daughter Nancy Corinne and I were heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend Dianne Feinstein. For decades, Senator Feinstein was a pillar of public service in California: from San Francisco’s City Hall to the United States Capitol. Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy.
“Dianne was a pioneering woman leader, who served as San Francisco’s first female Mayor with unmatched courage, poise and grace. Standing strong amid horror and heartbreak – from the brutal murders of Harvey Milk and George Moscone to the deadly HIV/AIDs epidemic – she offered our City a beacon of strength and hope.
“In the United States Senate, she was a champion for the Golden State: bringing home billions of federal dollars while defending our state’s natural wonders. Blazing trails as the first woman to lead the powerful Intelligence Committee, she bolstered America’s moral standing and national security with her fierce opposition to the use of torture. On the Judiciary Committee, she authored and passed the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which helped stem the tide of mass shootings for the ten years it was law and continued urging its renewal as an essential template for ending gun violence. A fierce champion for gender justice, her tireless advocacy was consequential in securing the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
“Personally, it was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades – from the hilly streets of San Francisco to the hallowed halls of Congress. We were not only colleagues, but neighbors and friends. My daughter, Nancy Corinne, has long been an admirer and devoted friend of Senator Feinstein, and we were all close friends with her and her late husband, Richard.
“Dianne’s extraordinary career will continue to inspire countless young women and girls to pursue public service for generations to come. May it be a comfort to her daughter Katherine and her husband Rick, her granddaughter Eileen, and the entire Feinstein family that all Americans joins them in mourning at this sad time.”
Former President Barack Obama
Dianne Feinstein will be rightly remembered as a trailblazer – the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the Senate from California. But once she broke those barriers and walked through those doors, she got to work.
I first got to know Dianne in the Senate, where she was a fierce advocate for gun safety measures and civil rights. Later, when I was president, I came to rely on her as a trusted partner in the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare and economic opportunity for everyone.
The best politicians get into public service because they care about this country and the people they represent. That was certainly true of Dianne Feinstein, and all of us are better for it. Today Michelle and I are thinking of her daughter, Katherine, and everyone who knew and loved her.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
“Mr. President, yesterday, the senior senator from California came onto the floor through those doors to do her job. She voted. She voted to make sure that our country would continue to move forward and not shut down.
“That was Dianne. She did her job every day.
“She cared about her country. She cared about her state. She cared about doing a job, no matter how tough it is, for the future of America. And she did it with dignity and respect every single minute.
“Today, you will hear accolades from across the country. Lists of her legislative accomplishments, from her early days all the way through her career.
“What I just want to say today—it is a true loss to America. It is a loss to her family—my heart is with you.
“It is a loss to her colleagues from California, who have served with her and know her as I do—as a tower of strength.
“To our colleagues on the floor who have worked with her on a laundry list of legislation that you will hear about, and that is way too long to list today.
“To her constituents, you need to know: we depended on her, just as you did. And she was here every day to fight for you—no matter what.
“She fought for women. She fought for those who were victims of gun violence. She fought for foreign policy that was remote to most people, but she knew every detail.
“And when Dianne spoke, the rest of us stopped, and we listened.
“Mr. President, she was a friend. I was sworn into office a few weeks after she was, and she was always there for us—in matters big and small. In matters of our country, in matters of policy, and always—as a friend.
“To those of you who don’t know, she was the most generous senator I have ever known. I remember one time when I noticed that her purse was really nice, and I said ‘Dianne, that purse is beautiful.’ Two days later, I got one delivered to my door.
“That was Dianne. She saw people. She knew people. She saw that she could be someone that we all needed, and she saw that she could be there when she was needed—and she was there.
“Mr. President, I will have more to say about my friend of more than 30 years over the next few days—and I’m sure you will hear so much today.
“But Mr. President, I’m so sorry I didn’t hug her when she went back out that door yesterday.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Earlier this morning, we lost a giant in the Senate.
Senator Dianne Feinstein was one of the most amazing people who ever graced the Senate, who ever graced the country.
She had so many amazing, wonderful qualities wrapped up in one incredible human being: she was smart, she was strong, she was brave, she was compassionate.
But maybe the trait that stood out most of all was her amazing integrity. Her integrity was a diamond. Her integrity shone like a beacon across the Senate and across the country for all to see and hopefully emulate.
Dianne Feinstein would typically say, when you asked her how she was voting on something, “let me study this issue” before taking a position.
“Let me go home and read on it” and when she came back, if she believed the cause or the vote was right — and vital to many issues she cared about — she not only voted for it, there was no stopping her from getting it done.
She would take on any force, any special interest, any opponent with relentless integrity and would wear those opponents down until she succeeded. Again, her integrity just shone through them and she won, and she won, and she won, and each time she made the country a better place.
I saw this up close when she passed the assault weapons ban, a passion of hers after what had happened to her in California.
The NRA was a relentless, often mean-spirited, and chauvinistic foe. They oozed vitriol against her.
But they didn’t scare her, they didn’t stop her, and they failed against her. Like most of her opponents, they failed against her. Her perseverance, her strength, and most of all her integrity shone through.
I was privileged to carry the bill in the House after she had passed it in the Senate. She guided me every step of the way. And her strength and her integrity strengthened all of us who were fighting that uphill fight. And as we went through that bill it became clear to me: Dianne Feinstein is not like the others. She is in a class of her own.
Of course, it wasn’t just the assault weapons ban she fought for.
Her accomplishments also included championing the Violence Against Women Act, protecting oversight authority during the investigation into U.S. torture, fighting for climate justice, fighting for marriage equality, fighting for reproductive justice. The list goes on and on.
As the Chair of the Intelligence Committee, Dianne fought for what was right even if it was hard and difficult and took months and years to dig in find out what actually went wrong. She never stopped. She took on the CIA and asserted Congress’s oversight authority during the investigation into the United States’ use of torture.
And through all her accomplishments, this one and all the others, she always displayed the quintessential grace and strength. None of these sons of guns against her ever rattled her.
I remember a few years back when a particularly nasty senator tried to put Senator Feinstein down in a condescending—many would say chauvinistic—way.
She reacted not defensively, but with strength and poise and integrity and within three minutes she put this colleague in his place, and by the end of it everyone in the room, on both sides of the aisle, was smiling.
That was Dianne. Powerful. Prepared. Unflappable. She had to be: whenever she did something, she was often the “first” to do it.
She was elected as the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco, the first woman to serve as U.S. Senator for California, the first woman to chair both the Senate Rules and Intelligence Committees, the first woman member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the list goes on and on and on.
Our nation will be forever thankful to Senator Feinstein for the accomplishments she fought for.
I, too, am personally indebted to Dianne, not just as a colleague which of course I am in so many ways as a colleague, but as a friend, and as a father of two daughters.
Dianne’s work extended far beyond the United States Senate floor, as she gave a voice, a platform for women throughout the country for decades. Dianne didn’t just push down doors that were closed for women, she held open them for generations of women after her to follow.
She gave a voice, a platform, a model for women across the country who aspire to roles in leadership, in public service, who want to leave their own mark on the world and who want to make this country a better place for others.
Today, there are 24 women serving in this chamber, and every one of them would admit they stand on Dianne’s shoulders. Dianne’s impact extended far beyond the Senate floor, and far beyond politics itself.
So today, we grieve. We look at that desk and we know what we have lost.
But we also give thanks. Thanks that someone so rarefied, so brave, so graceful served in this chamber for so many years.
In closing, let me just say this:
The sign of a leader is someone who dedicates the whole of their spirit for a cause greater than themselves.
The sign of a hero is someone who fights for others, who endures for others, no matter the cost, no matter the odds.
And the sign of a friend is someone who stands by your side, to fight the good fight, on the good days and on the bad.
Dianne Feinstein was all of this and more: a friend, a hero for so many, a leader who changed the nature of the Senate, and who changed the fabric of the nation, America for the better.
As the nation mourns this tremendous loss we are comforted in knowing how many mountains Dianne moved, how many lives she impacted, how many glass ceilings she shattered along the way.
America ― America ― is a better place because of Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Today, I join with my colleagues in mourning our beloved friend and colleague.