Joe Biden needs his Joe Biden. Here's a look at the women who could be on his vice presidential shortlist

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is looking for his Joe Biden.

After Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the race, the former vice president will soon begin the process of selecting a running mate as the Democratic primary nears its end. Biden noted he hopes to have an operation to “run the background checks” in place by the second or third week of this month.

Last month during a CNN debate, Biden committed to having a woman as his potential vice president. During an interview on “The View” on March 24, Biden said he had a short list of “12 to 15 women who I think would be qualified to be president tomorrow.”

"But I think we're gonna narrow the list down to about 11,” he said.

Since he made that commitment to pick a woman as his running mate, several names have been floated, including some of his former Democratic opponents such as Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden has openly talked about other candidates he’s considering, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and said he sought advice on the decision from former President Barack Obama.

During a virtual fundraiser April 8, Biden said Obama told him to find someone who has experience where the former vice president is lacking, a dynamic that worked well between the two.

“And so I'm going to need a woman vice president who has the capacity, has strengths where I have weaknesses,” he said. Biden has noted he is looking for vice presidential candidate with whom he can be "simpatico."

Here's a look at some of the women mentioned as possible running mates for Biden. All would be the first female vice president in U.S. history if Democrats win the White House in November.

Stacey Abrams lost her bid to become Georgia's governor.

Stacey Abrams

Abrams was the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia in 2018. After losing that race by a fraction of the overall vote, she announced a nonprofit group called Fair Fight 2020, which staffs and funds voter protection teams in battleground states across the country. She is the former minority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives.

Abrams initially said she wasn't interested in being a vice presidential candidate but said recently she would be “honored” to be considered Biden’s running mate.

“I would be honored to be on the campaign trail as a running mate,” she told the podcast “Pod Save America,” hosted by former members of the Obama administration, last week. “But that is a process that you can’t campaign for, and I’m not campaigning for. I’m just being straightforward.”

In March 2019, Biden met with Abrams before he announced he was running for president. Their meeting fueled speculation that the former vice president was going to jump into the race (which he did a month later) and that Abrams would be his running mate. Rumors were floated that Abrams herself was going to jump into the 2020 presidential primary.

If chosen, she would be the first black woman on a major party's presidential ticket.

Democrat Tammy Baldwin is a senator of Wisconsin, a state Democrats need in November.