Joe Biden is now the youngest man vying for the Democratic presidential nomination

With former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire Tom Steyer dropping out of the Democratic presidential race on Sunday, the youngest male candidate standing is ... 77-year-old Joe Biden, The Daily Beast's Sam Stein points out. Steyer, 62, was at the younger end of the remaining field and Buttigieg, 38, was the young end. The remaining men vying to face 73-year-old President Trump are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) and billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, both 78. To put that in perspective:









If Pete decides to run in 2060 he will still be younger than Bernie is today. — Josh Gartner (@JoshGartner) March 2, 2020

The remaining women in the race are younger than all the men, but, as Boston journalist David Bernstein notes:









Buttigieg dropping out leaves Gabbard as the only candidate left in either party who wasn’t alive when Eisenhower was President. — David S. Bernstein (@dbernstein) March 1, 2020

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is 38, but nine months older than Buttigieg. Of the candidates who have won delegates so far, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is 70 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is 59. Sorry, Gen X, maybe next time around.

