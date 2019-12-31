Joe Biden is the only Democratic candidate leading Trump in 2 key swing states, polls show

New polls from Virginia and Florida painted a fairly promising picture for President Trump's 2020 chances in the two key swing states. That is, unless former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his lead atop the Democratic field.

Mason-Dixon surveys released Tuesday show Trump leading every top Democratic contender besides Biden in both states.









Two new Mason-Dixon polls show only Biden beating Trump in a pair of key states.



Florida: Biden +2, Buttigieg -4, Sanders -5, Warren -9 https://t.co/cdQ4P6ZjbW



Virginia: Biden +4, Buttigieg -2, Warren -4, Sanders -6 https://t.co/hskbKMZ4jn



Margin of error: +/- 4 — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) December 31, 2019

Despite Mason-Dixon getting a B+ rating from FiveThirtyEight, some analysts are a bit skeptical of the numbers, especially in Virginia. The poll shows quite a surprising recovery for the president, and the state's recent electoral history would suggest it may lean away from Trump. But, if accurate, it could be a cause for worry for the Democratic Party.









I am hard-pressed to believe that Trump is this competitive in Virginia, but if so the Democrats are Gonna Have A Bad Time. https://t.co/dQ2gY2dDB6 — Christmasoteric (@EsotericCD) December 31, 2019

Mason-Dixon surveyed 625 registered voters in Virginia and 625 voters in Florida between Dec. 11 and Dec. 16. The margin of error was ± 4 percentage points.

