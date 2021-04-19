Joe Biden orders immigration authorities not to use 'inhumane' terms like 'illegal alien'

An immigrant child glances back towards Mexico after crossing the border into the United States - Getty

The Biden administration has instructed immigration agencies to stop using terms like “illegal alien” and “assimilation”, as part of efforts to build a more “humane” system for those attempting to enter the US.

President Joe Biden is reportedly keen to use language that will lower the temperature surrounding the immigration debate, which he believes was heightened under Donald Trump.

“Alien” will become “noncitizen or migrant,” “illegal” will become “undocumented,” and “assimilation” will change to “integration,” according to the Washington Post, which has seen memos sent to department heads at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Legal advocates for immigrants have called the “outdated” terms archaic and dehumanising.

Unaccompanied children held in a Rio Grande Valley facility run by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. - AP

The issue has become one of the most pressing for the new administration. Since Mr Biden’s inauguration in late January, the US has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials.

Record numbers have been arriving at the southern frontier, while the number of migrant children in government custody currently stands at 22,000.

The government failed to prepare for a big increase in children travelling alone as Mr Biden ended some of his predecessor's hardline immigration policies and decided he would not quickly expel unaccompanied minors like the previous administration.

Immigration marks the only issue where more voters disapprove than approve of the president’s handling, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

Some 53 per cent of voters say Mr Biden’s changes to Trump-era border policies - not seasonal migration - are causing the current situation at the border.

The White House has said that replacing alien with non-citizen recognises the US as “a nation of immigrants” - a phrase the Trump administration had struck from the mission statement of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been put in charge of tackling the White House approach to the migrant crisis at the southern border - Shutterstock

The memos also put the agencies on notice that their attitudes and those of their labour unions that endorsed the former president must change.

Story continues

“As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world,” Troy Miller, CBP’s top official, said in his memo. “We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”

Last month, Mr Biden appointed Kamala Harris, Vice President, to lead the White House effort to tackle migration at the southern border.

Ms Harris’s responsibilities involve diplomatic relations with the Central American countries known as the Northern Triangle - El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - where many of the migrants begin their journey.

Both Mr Biden and Ms Harris have faced criticism for declining to visit the border since they took office in January.

It came days after Mr Biden signed an order on Friday limiting refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under Mr Trump, shelving a plan to raise it to 62,500, drawing the ire of refugee advocates and progressive lawmakers.

However, after criticism mounted over the initial decision, the White House issued a statement later the same day saying Mr Biden would set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.

Jen Psaki, the White House’s spokeswoman, said the initial goal of more than 60,000 was now unlikely “given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited."

The program for admitting refugees is distinct from the asylum system for migrants. Refugees must be vetted while still overseas and cleared for entry to the country, unlike migrants who arrive at a US border and then request asylum.

The president's cautious approach appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving from Mexico.