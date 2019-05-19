Amitai Etzioni

Politics, Americas

Rather than acted prepared, Joe Biden is often fumbling like some newcomer who decided on the spur of the moment to join the race.

Is Joe Biden His Own Worst Enemy?

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic presidential front runner, has had plenty of opportunities to prepare himself for the last campaign of his political life. He has already been involved in four presidential elections. Biden ran twice for president himself, in 1988 and 2008, and twice as the vice presidential nominee alongside President Barack Obama, in 2008 and 2012. Biden had months to ready himself to respond to questions about his past, and Donald Trump’s taunts sure to come his way, once he officially announced his candidacy. He had ample time to assemble a war room, recruiting the likes of David Axelrod and David Gergen to respond effectively within a news cycle to whatever comes his way. Instead, he is often fumbling like some newcomer who decided on the spur of the moment to join the race.

When Trump stated that compared to Joe Biden “I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it...I’m a young vibrant man.” Biden responded: “If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home.” It is a surprisingly lame response compared to, say, reminding Trump that these days one’s health status includes his mental health . . . Such a response would have led Trump to tell the world that his doctors told him he is the sanest president since sanity was invented and kept the news cycle on the question of whether Trump is fit to serve. Moreover, the expression “go home,” i.e. quitting, two days into the campaign, even if though it was raised in an ironic form, is surprising, to say the least.

