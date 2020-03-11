Joe Biden should pick African American woman as running mate, House majority whip says

House majority whip Jim Clyburn has urged Joe Biden to pick an African American woman as his running mate if he is chosen to be the Democratic candidate for president.

Mr Clyburn endorsed Mr Biden prior to his win in the South Carolina primary last month, helping turn his campaign around after he had fallen behind Bernie Sanders.

Reuters reported after the primary that the endorsement from the South Carolina congressman was vital, with an Edison poll showing that 61% said the endorsement from Mr Clyburn was an important factor in their decision.

Speaking to NPR, the 79-year-old said that it’s about time that an African American woman was given a position of power in the party.

“I really believe that we’ve reached a point in this country where African American women need to be rewarded for the loyalty that they’ve given to this party.”

Mr Clyburn mentioned Sen. Kamala Harris and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, among others as good candidates for the role of running mate, according to The Hill.

At a town hall event in November last year, Mr Biden suggested Ms Abrams as a potential running mate, referring to her as “the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia”, according to USA Today.

Ms Harris endorsed Biden on Monday, prior to Tuesday’s primaries, where the former vice-president extended his lead over Mr Sanders.

On Monday, Mr Clyburn called on Mr Sanders to drop out if he didn’t come away the victor from the six states voting on Tuesday.

“I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favourite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates,” he told NPR.

Mr Biden extended his lead at the primaries on Tuesday, but Mr Sanders announced today that he will continue in the race, saying he is looking forward to Sunday’s debate.

The Vermont senator said: ”On Sunday, I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend Joe Biden,”

Read more

Joe Biden earns one of most coveted endorsements ahead of SC primary