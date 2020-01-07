Joe Biden is picking up Kamala Harris' old California endorsements

Her Democratic presidential campaign ended early after it never really picking up the steam needed to compete nationally, but Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) did have her fair share of home-state endorsements from California politicians.

Now that she's out of the race, Politico reports, those supporters seem to be flocking to former Vice President Joe Biden, who has mostly remained the frontrunner in California even when Harris was still in the primary — indeed, it's been Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who have provided the biggest challenges. But Biden is mostly holding steady and received a boost after he reportedly picked up a slew of endorsements from prominent California politicians, including Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Of the new endorsements, five had previously backed Harris, per Politico.

It's unclear if this trend of Harris-to-Biden jumpers will continue outside of California, but Harris actually had the highest number of congressional endorsements behind Biden when she decided to leave the race, so if there is consistent crossover between the two candidates, Biden could benefit even more in the long run from her departure from the race. Of course, there's always been speculation that the pair could eventually team up on a presidential ticket, as well.

