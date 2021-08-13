Joe Biden Plans To Fight Against Recall Of California Gov. Gavin Newsom

(Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden urged Californians to vote against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) Thursday, as he and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to step up their efforts ahead of the state’s Sept. 14 special election.

Biden called Newsom a “key partner” in his agenda fighting the coronavirus and bringing economic relief to families.

“He’s taking on the climate crisis and standing up for the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. He knows how to get the job done because he’s been doing it. And to keep him on the job, registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward,” Biden said.

Harris ― who previously served as a senator from California ― and Biden plan to take an “active role” in the next month to help Newsom stay in office, according to a source familiar with their planning.

That involvement could include in-person events, work on social media and get-out-the-vote support.

There are more than 40 candidates vying to become the next governor of California if voters decide to kick out Newsom on Sept. 14. Recall supporters must win 51% of the vote to do so.

Democrats have been worried that voter apathy could lead to Newsom’s downfall, and high-profile involvement from Biden and Harris could help draw more attention to the race. Several polls have found recall supporters to be more engaged.

The race has huge stakes for national politics and Biden’s agenda. Democrats have just a one-vote majority in the Senate, and the governor of California has the ability to appoint a senator should there be a vacancy. There has been significant focus on the seat of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 88, should she retire early or be unable to serve out her term. If a Republican wins the governorship, he or she could tip the balance of the Senate.

