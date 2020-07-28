Joe Biden plans to name vice presidential running mate next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he would choose his running mate the first week of August.

But he was coy about whether he would be able to meet in person with all of the potential candidates because of the challenge of dodging reporters outside his house.

“I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden said. "I promise I’ll let you know when I do."

Biden's choice has been closely monitored because he has committed to choosing a woman. But key Democratic activists have urged him to choose a Black woman, in order to build enthusiasm among voters of color and younger progressives.

The spotlight on top candidates has focused on Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Karen Bass of California, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Biden dodged a question about whether he'd be able to meet with all of his finalists because of news crews staking out his home.

"I've got to try to figure out how to trick you all so I can meet with them in person," Biden said. "You've got crews outside my house."

