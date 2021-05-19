Joe Biden poised to sign anti-Asian American hate crimes bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian staff and agency
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA</span>
Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA

Joe Biden is poised to sign legislation aimed at curtailing a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, after Congress approved the bill in a bipartisan denunciation of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the pandemic.

The bill, which the House passed on Tuesday in a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the justice department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate, and Biden has said he will give it his signature..

Related: Asian Americans reported 3,800 hate-related incidents during the pandemic, report finds

“Asian Americans have been screaming out for help, and the House and Senate and President Biden have clearly heard our pleas,” said Grace Meng, a Democratic congresswoman who helped lead efforts to pass the bill in the House.

To many Asian Americans, the pandemic has invigorated deep-seated biases. Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, as the “China virus” or the “Kung flu.” And as cases of the illness began to rise in the US, so too did the attacks, with thousands of violent incidents reported in the past year.

Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat of California, said it’s painful for many to “open up the newspaper every day and see that yet another Asian American has been assaulted, attacked and even killed”.

In February, an 84-year-old man died after he was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco. A young family was injured in a Texas grocery store attack last year. And in Georgia, six Asian women were killed in March during a series of shootings targeting workers at massage parlors. Prosecutors are seeking hate crimes charges. The women who were killed are mentioned in the text of the bill.

“You start to think, ‘Well, will I be next?”’ Chu said.

Yet to some activists, including organizations representing gay and transgender Asian Americans, the legislation is misguided. More than 100 groups have signed on to a statement opposing the bill for relying too heavily on law enforcement while providing too little funding to address the underlying issues driving a rise in hate crimes.

Congresswoman Judy Chu delivers remarks during a press conference about hate crimes bill.
Congresswoman Judy Chu delivers remarks during a press conference about hate crimes bill. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA

“We have had hate crimes laws since 1968, it’s been expanded over and over again, and this new legislation is more of the same,” said Jason Wu, who is co-chair of GAPIMNY-Empowering Queer & Trans Asian Pacific Islanders. “These issues are about bias, but also rooted in inequality, and lack of investment and resources for our communities. Not a shortage of police and jails.”

The group Stop AAPI Hate said the bill was step but lamented that it centers a law enforcement approach over community-led reform.

“Because the act centers criminal law enforcement agencies in its solutions, it will not address the overwhelming majority of incidents reported to our site which are not hate crimes, but serious hate incidents,” the group said in a statement.

The bill also represented a rare moment of bipartisanship in a Congress that has struggled to overcome partisan gridlock, while underscoring an evolution in Republican thought on hate crimes legislation. Many conservatives have historically dismissed hate crimes laws, arguing they create special protected classes so that victims of similar crimes are treated differently.

“I’m glad Congress is coming together in a bipartisan way,” said congresswoman Young Kim, a California Republican who is Korean American. “Let’s also recognize that we cannot legislate hate out of our people’s hearts and minds.”

Recommended Stories

  • Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

    A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, police said.

  • Ohio sees boost in shots after it announces $1 million vaccination lottery

    Ohio had its highest vaccination day in three weeks after it announced lottery-style drawings for vaccinated Ohioans.

  • ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘Evil’ Confirm Moves From CBS to Paramount+

    Paramount+ and CBS made it official on Tuesday: “Seal Team” and “Evil” will move from the broadcast network to streaming service Paramount+ next season. “Seal Team” will will premiere its fifth season first on CBS in the fall before its move, while “Evil” will debut its long-awaited second season fully on Paramount+. “Clarice,” which was also said to be shifting over to Paramount+, is still in negotiations to complete that move, an individual with knowledge of the talks told TheWrap. ViacomCBS is set to present CBS’ upcoming fall schedule to advertisers on Wednesday. “Seal Team” is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions. It stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks also star. “Evil” stars Mike Colter and Katja Herbers. It centers on skeptical but open-minded psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Herbers), who meets and begins working with priest-in-training David Acosta (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to determine whether a man on trial for a string of grisly murders was driven by demonic possession. “Evil” also stars Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, an expert witness to the defense with something sinister up his sleeve. “Our Studio and Network have a strong track record of developing high-quality dramas that have multiplatform success, and these series speak to that strength,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “These moves mark another example of how our linear and streaming ecosystem can strategically work together to maximize value for the content and benefit the series and its creators.” “We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+,” Paramount+ executive vice president and head of programming Julie McNamara said. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable ‘The Good Fight, ‘and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.” Read original story ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘Evil’ Confirm Moves From CBS to Paramount+ At TheWrap

  • Kim Kardashian Shows Off Flashy Diamond and Opal Grill in KKW Beauty Lip Kit Campaign

    Kim Kardashian's custom grill was made with her birthstone, opal

  • FAA proposes combined $100,000 in fines for 4 unruly plane passengers, including man who tried to enter the cockpit

    Earlier this year, the FAA tightened restrictions on unruly passengers who refuse to follow crew members' instructions on commercial flights.

  • Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

    Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17)

  • Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans

    Congress approved legislation Tuesday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during coronavirus pandemic. The bill, which the House passed on a 364-62 vote, will expedite the review of hate crimes at the Justice Department and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. It previously passed the Senate 94-1 in April after lawmakers reached a compromise.

  • Rihanna’s Crocheted Bralette, Cutout Skirt & Ankle-Wrap Heels Marry Spring’s Biggest Trends With Flair

    They don't have her a trendsetter for nothing.

  • Kelly Ripa Says She’s a ‘Work in Progress’ as She Gets Back in the Gym and Shows Off Her Abs

    The morning show host is loyal to trainer Anna Kaiser’s dance cardio workouts

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • Charlotte Hornets drilled by Indiana Pacers in first postseason game since 2016

    The Charlotte Hornets’ season is over on sixth consecutive loss.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Planning rules must not 'rip the heart' out of rural communities, warn Tory MPs

    The Government's planning rules must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, Tory MPs have warned, as they said if done wrong it could cost the party votes. During the final day of debating the Queen's speech, James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, urged for the building of "more affordable homes" to be done so in "areas that have the capacity to absorb it". He said: "To put it bluntly, this cannot be at the expense of the quality of life that our constituents enjoy, notably in the South East, and it must not include building on green belt, eroding what is left of our open spaces or ripping the heart out of our rural communities." Meanwhile, former Tory minister Crispin Blunt added that it was opposition to the planning proposals which led to the Conservatives losing overall control of many district and borough councils in the recent local elections. Mr Blunt pointed to the Borough of Reigate and Banstead which "remains a district or borough council in Conservative control", as an example that "almost always, in all these cases, turns on people feeling disenfranchised and remote from the planning process". He warned that "unless things change, it is only going to get worse" and that "the noise around the developer connection with the Conservative Party and the delivery of a developer-led system in house provision is going to haunt us in future if we do not address it". The former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox added that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside". He warned that "once it is gone it is gone forever". "It is therefore our duty to protect it for future generations rather than giving in to short-term interests in one way or another," Dr Fox added. He said that targets set by the Government "need to be netted off against other interests that the Government may have set out for example, green belt, for example, not wanting to build on floodplains, for example, not damaging our areas of outstanding natural beauty". "They are difficult balances to get and they are always controversial in any one area," he said.