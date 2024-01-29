Joe Biden Pokes 'Loser' Donald Trump's Sore Spot In Fiery Campaign Speech

President Joe Biden on Saturday slammed former President Donald Trump as a “loser” as he called out his predecessor’s derogatory comments about America’s war dead.

Biden, during his address at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner, ripped Trump over reports that during his presidency he referred to American service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.”

“How dare he say that. How dare you talk about my son and all those lost like that,” said Biden. “Look, I call them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump.”

“It makes me angry,” the president added, later saying: “I apologize for losing my temper, but it really, really, really offends me.”

A clip of Biden’s comments was shared on Biden’s X (formerly Twitter) feed. The caption read, “Our veterans aren’t losers. The only loser I see is Donald Trump.”

Biden in his speech also called out Republican 2024 front-runner Trump for desiring an economic crash in the next 12 months.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s un-American,” said Biden. “How can anyone, especially a former president, wish for an economic crash that would devastate millions of Americans? Well, let me tell you what he really means. Donald Trump knows this economy is good and is strong and getting stronger. He knows that while it’s good for America, it’s bad for him politically.”

Watch Biden’s full speech here:

On Friday, meanwhile, a post on Biden’s X feed flipped former first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-bullying slogan back at former President Trump:

