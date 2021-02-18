Joe Biden postpones visit to Pfizer facility in Michigan until Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Boucher, Kristen Jordan Shamus and Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT – The White House has postponed President Joe Biden's scheduled trip to Michigan, delaying his tour of a Pfizer facility in Portage until Friday, according to sources familiar with the visit.

Inclement weather is expected in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday; the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The visit underscores the importance of COVID-19 vaccines to the state, country and Biden's tenure: the safe and quick distribution of effective vaccines means a potential return to normalcy and all of the corresponding economic and societal impacts that entails.

Here's what we know about the trip:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich. on Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich. on Oct. 31, 2020, which former President Barack Obama also attended.

What's the purpose of the visit?

While the White House had yet to release specific details on the event as of Wednesday afternoon, the president typically takes a few questions from the media during such visits. It's unclear whether the president will announce any new policy or plan during the trip.

Biden continues to call on Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 plan that includes additional funding for vaccinations along with $1,400 stimulus checks for people who earn below a certain income threshold.

When will Biden be in Portage?

We do not know for sure. FAA records had indicated he'd visit the facility some time Thursday afternoon. The timing of his trip Friday is unknown. The trip is his second to the Midwest this week, following a CNN townhall on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Why this facility in Michigan?

Pfizer, which teamed up with German-based biotechnology company BioNTech, created one of the two coronavirus vaccines now approved for emergency use in the United States. The company is manufacturing the vaccine at its plant in Portage, as well as sites in Chesterfield, Missouri, and Andover, Massachusetts.

The southwestern Michigan plant, located just south of Kalamazoo, is the company’s biggest manufacturing site, comprising 1,300 acres. It is where the company finishes producing its COVID-19 vaccine, fills the vials and prepares them for shipment.

Pfizer, which is headquartered in New York, invested more than $150 million in capital to advance its COVID-19 vaccine program at the site and hired 400 additional workers for the plant whose jobs are focused on coronavirus vaccine production, inspection and packaging.

More: Beaumont cancels 1,884 COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to supply shortage

More: First COVID-19 vaccines leave Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo

Chaz Calitri, the company’s vice president of sterile injectables, told the Free Press in an interview in 2020 that the $150 million investment was used to build high-speed vial-filling lines at the plant to allow Pfizer to mass-produce the vaccine.

"We're going fast and furious to scale up," Calitri said. "We have depth of technical knowledge and experience here, which is one of the reasons why Kalamazoo is one of the key manufacturing sites.”

Calitri told USA Today for a story published Feb. 7 that the company is on track to cut the amount of time it takes to make a batch of vaccine in half — from 110 days to 60 days as it continues to streamline production.

Since December, 28.4 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been injected into the arms of Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer join him?

When asked during a Wednesday news conference, the governor was vague on whether she planned to join the president.

"There aren't a lot of details to share officially about the president's visit tomorrow, but I'm really glad that he's coming," Whitmer said.

"We've got a good relationship, so I anticipate that as I learn more we'll be able to share that with you."

She said one of the state's proudest moments last year was watching trucks full of vaccine leaving the Pfizer facility.

"The partnership that we have had with the Biden administration is refreshing. I am just glad that the president is prioritizing vaccine rollouts, the purchase of and dissemination of vaccines, ramping it up every single week since he's taken office and for the foreseeable future," Whitmer said.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Joe Biden postpones visit to Pfizer facility in Portage until Friday

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • ‘Incredibly stupid’: Anger at Senator Ron Johnson for downplaying attack on US Capitol

    Wisconsin senator called out for questioning intensity of attack on Congress

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • CNN doesn’t give any tough questions to Biden, says Robby Soave: ‘It’s like Trump is still president'

    Senior editor of the Reason foundation Bobby Soave says the mainstream media needs to get ‘adversarial’ with Biden like they did with Trump.

  • Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

    Take a look at the widespread Texas power outages visible from space.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerabilityThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • North Carolina braces for ice storm as widespread power outages are expected

    Some areas that were without power after last weekend’s winter weather could be hit again.