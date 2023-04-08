Joe Biden: President to give key speech at Ulster University in GFA visit

US President Joe Biden will give a key address at Ulster University's newly opened Belfast campus next week.

Mr Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is understood his speech at UU's £350m campus will take place on Wednesday.

He will also attend engagements in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo during his four-day visit.

Announcing the Belfast speech, UU vice-chancellor and president Prof Paul Bartholomew said the university was "looking forward to what will be a very special day in [its] history and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president.

The university's Belfast campus, which opened last autumn, "truly reflects the hope and promise" of the Good Friday Agreement "and our aspirations for a positive, prosperous, and sustainable future for everyone", he added.